I've been canceled so many times but I'm still here

The singer of "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry" no longer bothers the hate campaign against her on social media because she firmly believes that "canceling the culture" "is not real."

Demi lovato hit on "cancel culture" during a new interview with the British actress Jameela JamilInsisting on the notion of ending star races with online hate campaigns is ineffective.

The singer "Confiado" appeared alongside "The good place"She stars in a new installment of her podcast" I Weigh, "and said she has been through enough trouble in her life to be able to ignore hate on social media."

"I've been canceled so many times that I can't even count … the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, all of that," he said, referring to his most recent "canceled" time on social media and adding that the practice "doesn't even affect me anymore." .

"One, it's not real," he said. "I don't think anybody has been officially canceled, otherwise certain people would not have Grammys, they would not have Oscar … certain people would not be where they are in their positions."

The "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry" star wondered, "Where's the culture of forgiveness?" saying: "There are some people, if you have exhausted your second and third opportunity with a certain topic, you are canceled and you must remain canceled."

"But if you make a mistake and apologize and go ahead and say 'I've learned from this', then let it be an example for other people so that they too can change," reflected Demi. "Canceling the culture won't work unless people have some kind of pity. You have to be able to do that. I think if you are someone who refuses to learn, you only have the right that I can never do anything wrong and I can get out. with yours, this, then yes … go ahead and cancel them. "