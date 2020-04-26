It's time to give your sofa the TLC it needs

me I cannot be alone in the feeling that my sofa is becoming the center of my universe. It's where I check my work emails first thing in the morning over coffee and it's the place I return to after my lunchtime excursion. It's all I see from my dining table, and it's where I spend all night in and out of the Netflix documentary series and escapist fiction.

Our sofas have never been more crucial to our lives and living rooms; they are portals through which we can transport ourselves to other lands, shelters of coverage of this deformed continuum of news broadcasts and queues from supermarkets. It is time that we give credit to our sofa for the hard work it does; for their loyalty, their refuge and their comforting presence.

This week, I spoke to six interior influencers about the best way to give your sofa the lift you need in these sofa-focused times. From getting extravagant cushions to taking on the look of living, here's how to give your sofa the TLC you need now.





Sophie Robinson (@sophierobinsoninteriors)

Sophie Robinson is a British interior stylist, designer and co-host of The Great Outdoors podcast with Kate Watson Smyth. She believes in the power of the cushion to give her sofa the best easy upgrade, as evidenced by her Chintz Sofa Workshop with scattered colorful cushions.

Change your dispersion cushions for a new look. I hope to change them according to the season, ”says Robinson.

"When it comes to stuffing scatter cushions, I'm not a fan of the infamous 'chop'. It seems too artificial to me. I just give my scatter cushions a good shake and drop them in a relaxed manner, never putting them on point. That looks ridiculous!

“You should also keep your seat and back cushions in good condition, changing them from front to back to avoid wear and discoloration. This also helps them maintain their shape. "

Bianca Room (@frenchforpineapple)

Bianca Hall is a London-based interior blogger with a modern and luxurious look, always looking for new and exciting ways to update her Victorian home. She is another advocate of cushion experimentation, and with her Loaf corner sofa, she demonstrates how you can update a neutral sofa with hints of pattern and color.

“You can really have fun with the cushions, so throw away the rulebook and do whatever makes you happy. Changing the cushions can change the whole feeling of the room, ”she says. “You could go for less in a limited color palette for a more formal look, or go to town with lots of cushions in a mix of colors and patterns for a more relaxed and fun look. I am currently looking for cushions in different shapes. Circles, balls, pyramids, anything goes!

Louise Roe (@louiseroe)

Louise Roe is an English fashion journalist, model, and TV presenter who believes that boldness is always beautiful when it comes to sofas, and that lifestyle should be celebrated. Her sofa is from Sofa Workshop and combines modern velvets with Pantone's color of the year, classic blue, for a modern classic feel.

"Keep in mind that velvet will change its appearance over time," explains Roe. “I always wanted a soft, velvety plush sofa to sink in, but I did my research and found that certain velvets can fade a bit in the light and feel alive from frequent sitting. I love that. Home and sofas, in particular, look best to me when they live and are loved. "

Zeena Shah (@heartzeena)

Zeena Shah is a London-based art director, engraver and designer with an Insta-famous sofa from Made.com. She believes that customizing and choosing the right pieces over time will result in her perfect sofa. Of course, she also believes that a strong color theme is crucial to the final look.

“Start small and build over time. You don't need to solve all your sofa's styling problems at once, "Shah says." I always recommend that you buy a pair of cushions first and maybe add a shot and then build from there. Do some research and get your parts carefully. .

“I love shopping at independent interior designers and stores to find truly unique cushions that are their own artwork. Pattern and color are important, too, so be bold with your color options to create a striking sofa style. I've come up with mustard, rose and orange mix patterns. "

Medina Grillo (@grillodesigns)

Medina Grillo is an interior blogger and healthcare professional with a passion for color and DIY. With its bold mustard velvet sofa from Sofa Workshop, it shows that having a great sofa to start with is just as important as the accessories you choose to make it stand out.

“Designing your sofa with the right kinds of accessories and furniture is the most important part of creating a consistent look. This can be anything from a coffee table to an ottoman, or even a side table, "explains Grillo.

“The shots are also perfect for accessories. Adding a beautiful shot is a great way to add some texture and color. Put a cozy blanket on the arm of your sofa or on the back. The way you choose to cover it depends on the type of person you are and the aspect you want to achieve.

"I'm a little scattered and I like the look of living, so I just put it on and drop it. However, you can neatly fold it into a long rectangle if you like things a little tidier."

Ruth Crilly (@casacrilly)

Ruth Crilly, a fashion model, businesswoman, writer and blogger, found herself equipping a Georgian home in Somerset after living in London for more than a decade.

She has found some of the most amazing traditional and contemporary design pieces she cleverly mixes in her home, and this includes a button-up sofa couch in a sophisticated gray. She is more purist and believes that sometimes the sofa is sufficient on its own.

"Don't feel like you have to personalize your couch with a million shots and cushions scattered," says Crilly. "It is true that on any given day I have about eighty lying on top of mine because children like to burrow, but if you have a beautiful sofa with beautiful details, like pipes or buttons, then don't be afraid to just let that speak for you. itself ".