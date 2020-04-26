Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant again with Tristan Thompson's baby? Fans are muttering that Khloe Kardashian has the glitter of pregnancy and has been covering her stomach in photos, making many think she is pregnant and ready to give True Thompson a brother. Those who watch Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) She saw the story unfold when Khloe asked Tristan Thompson to father a second child with her. Although the show made it appear that Tristan would be a sperm donor, many people believe it is just a cover-up, as Khloe doesn't want to face a backlash for getting Tristan back.

Tristan Thompson was photographed spending time with other women while Khloe was pregnant and their relationship abruptly stopped in February 2019, after she allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's friend. The kiss ruined Kylie's friendship and Khloe stopped doing it with Tristan.

When Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were photographed with their two-year-old daughter True Thompson at Christmas, fans immediately suspected that the two had reunited. They are currently in quarantine throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and celebrated True Thompson's second birthday and Easter on April 12, 2020.

Tristan Thompson and Khloè Kardashian took a big step tonight #KUWTK. https://t.co/G7cd7yGSwX – We weekly (@usweekly) April 24, 2020

Now, a source is speaking to Star magazine in an upcoming article for its May 4, 2020 issue and said Khloe may already be pregnant.

The source stated the following.

"Khloe is hinting that she could possibly be waiting. She has a certain sparkle and is really embracing her relationship with Tristan. She teamed up to be a partner and a father, and they are closer than ever before. Khloe would never stop at a baby and really wants that True has a close brother in age. "

You can watch a video of True Thompson's birthday party where Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian lavished their love and affection on their daughter in the following video player.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Khloe Kardashian is pregnant? Would you be excited to see another Kardashian baby join the family?

Do you think it is a good or bad idea that Khloe Kardashian has more children with Tristan Thompson?



