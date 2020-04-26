Is doomsday preparation for the ultra wealthy?

Image: Getty

When I moved to San Francisco a little less than a year ago, I really wanted to meet my first "prepper". You know, the kind of doomsday evangelists who supposedly have an extra set of Allbirds and a gallon of Soylent ready for the apocalypse attack.

Of course, the preparers are not exclusive to the Bay Area. In fact, the concept of grooming needed a Silicon Valley makeover to make the concept acceptable to many of the western roller coasters who have since embraced the practice, but apparently there is a specific type of grooming here, supreme grooming, if you will, that embarrasses the rest of the community.

Unfortunately, I have never (to my knowledge) had contact with a Bay Area preparer prior to the California Place Shelter mandate, and now, if this profile in The New York Times It is to be believed, I am afraid I never will, since it seems that they have all been evacuated to the various properties of the burners that they possess to wait for the end of the days.

According to the profile, many preppers felt "mocked" by the rest of the world because they were accumulating toilet paper and hand sanitizer long before Costcos across the country were looted for supplies and now feel "vindicated" because everyone else is trying to catch them. above.

For what it's worth, I think it's a smart idea to be prepared, however where the message of preparation misses me is in the extreme wealth required to accomplish what appears to be the ultimate goal of preparation. John Ramey, the founder of the prepper blog The Prepared, spoke to The times from "somewhere in the Rocky Mountains". Sam Altman, another named person, owns an emergency property in Big Sur. Even more it is observed that they moved to "patches" of land they own. Considering that most of the people I know are concerned about making their rent right now, securing a second property isn't exactly on the achievable target list.

Preparation, at least in these terms, is a means of survival only for the ultra wealthy, who apparently are aware of the fact that what they are doing is hoarding wealth and resources, and are also aware and uncomfortable with the fact that other people are noticing. "You are seeing more conscience", Ramey said to The times, "The billionaire class is saying," Yeah, you know, hi guys, we can't keep doing this. They will come for our food. " You imagine?

And this kind of greed and paranoia doesn't mean anything about the weaponry of the prepper movement. Ari Paul, chief investment officer at BlockTower Capital, keeps a machete by his door "just in case." Ramey said that once others in San Francisco learned of his preparation and were interested, many of them asked where to get a gun.

As a result, the makeover of Silicone Valley Grooming did not mean making the practice of Grooming more accessible to people, but instead settled on the kind of elitism that makes it unreachable for all but a few.

There's a lot of talk in profile about making becoming a prepper seem more normal and less alarmist than previously thought. However, I don't know if discussing the practice in terms of people with machetes next to their doors and properties in Big Sur is favoring the move toward rationality. Definitely congratulations to these preparers who were ready before the coronavirus outbreak, but I don't know if that makes them as smart as it just means they are rich.