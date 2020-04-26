Innocence Files review: devastating Netflix documentary exposes how unfair convictions can destroy lives

Netflix has a real criminal treatment for almost every transgression you can imagine, be it murder, kidnapping or even abuse of tigers. The files of innocence It is the latest addition to the genre, but this time there is a twist: the "perpetrators" did not commit the crimes of which they are accused.

Supervised by a starry lineup of directors, including Oscar winner Alex Gibney, the show follows The Innocence Project, a legal nonprofit organization that unfairly exonerates convicts through DNA testing. Dubbed "the court of last resort," it was founded by two former public defenders who saw so much trouble with the criminal justice system that they felt compelled to act. Looking back on the cases, it would be difficult for you to understand how a jury could sentence a person to death with so little evidence.

We meet prisoners from all walks of life: a bartender, a sailor, a teenage student. But they all seem to have one thing in common: they lack the resources to fight for their freedom. The first case filed is the horrific rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Mississippi, which sees an innocent man sentenced to life in prison for false evidence of bite marks and rather opaque witness statements.





As each case unfolds, the grim events are summed up in meticulous detail, with crackling stock footage that evokes a race-divided 1990s America in the midst of a crack epidemic. We are introduced to the people who participated in sending innocents behind bars. Dr. Michael West, for example, is a forensic dentist so committed to his investigation that he asks to be bitten all over his body so that he can examine the marks left by human teeth on the skin. To his dismay, his work is questioned in this series, and he complains: "If you don't like the way I do it, get up, go to the morgue every weekend, spend it on 15 or 20 dead." babies, and try to get out of there without being a fruitcake. "

There are also moving scenes, with images of each innocent man who are finally told they are free to leave. Many of them have endured years on death row and suffered unthinkable abuse in prison. Their mothers, if they are still alive, scream on the docks, even louder and louder than when their children were found guilty.

Race often plays a role. In one case, a white man says he was chosen as a juror because the prosecutor considered him more likely to convict a black man; in another, there are allegations of neo-Nazism in the local police. A freed man's friend puts it simply: "White people make the damn rules."

The files of innocence It is powerful because it shows how wrong convictions not only destroy individual lives, but also have an impact on science, on what is taken seriously as legitimate evidence. In almost half of the Innocence Project cases, forensic science was misapplied or misused.

The cameras stick with the men after their release, and it's inspiring how the bartender, the sailor, the teenage student, and many others try to get on with their lives after prison, and not hold a grudge against a system of justice that failed them. sadly. In closing, we can learn a lot from your patience and humility.

The Innocence Files arrives on Netflix on April 15