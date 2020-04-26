In his own words: the best fashion documentaries to watch during closing as Martin Margiela's new film hits UK screens

mef you have already seen binge eating Tiger king And looking for a way to make the most of their television time during the running of the bulls, fashion documentaries are a welcome distraction from the constant stream of bad news.

Blocking can be a difficult experience, but during periods of uncertainty, the fashion world is known to provide much-needed escapism.

And even if you wear the same tracksuit you had four days ago, there's nothing like watching prom dresses parades to help lift your spirits.





Watch the highly anticipated Martin Margiela documentary this week In his own words It finally hits UK TV screens, where the designer, who has never publicly shown his face, opens up for the first time about his love of fashion and the reason he decided to drop his eponymous label.

Whether behind the scenes at the Met Gala in The first Monday in May a celebration of the life and work of British fashion enfant terrible, Alexander McQueen, or an exclusive insight into the world of fashion magazine in The September edition, There is much to learn from each of them.

Documentaries don't just focus on high fashion, either, with Paris is burning taking a look at the dance culture of New York City in the 1980s.

Whatever you are looking for, now is the time to take the sofa, escape from reality and take advantage of your fashion knowledge. Here it is The independentSummary of the best fashion documentaries to watch right now.

Martin Margiela: in his own words

The UK launch of the latest documentary from the fashion world. Martin Margiela: in his own words, is scheduled to occur on Friday, April 10.

Directed by Reiner Holzemer, who also brought us the documentary Dries Van Noten Dry In 2017, the film sees Martin Margiela himself open up for the first time about his childhood, the importance of anonymity, his inspirations, and the real reason he gave up his eponymous label in 2009.

The designer, who has never shown his face, remains hidden, with only his hands visible throughout the film as they write notes, touch childhood objects, and turn the pages of old sketchbooks.

The documentary reviews historical moments from Margiela's career and features interviews from fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, fashion journalist Cathy Horyn, and the designer's former mentor, Jean Paul Gaultier.

Available from April 10. Watch it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Curzon Home Cinema and Sky Store.

McQueen

McQueen Launched in 2018, it takes a personal look at the life and career of the late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen, whose life was tragically cut short in 2010.

Known as the enfant terrible of the fashion world, the designer is shown in his most amazing states, as the film includes real-life images and interviews with the people closest to him when he rose from East London to the catwalks from Paris.

Out now. Watch on Netflix.

7 days out

Netflix documentary 7 days out It takes a behind-the-scenes look at the seven days leading up to a series of major live events.

Episode five of the show, which aired for the first time in 2018, explores how Karl Lagerfeld's spring / summer 2018 couture show was held at the Grand Palais.

For the hour-long episode, director Andrew Rossi, who was also responsible for the documentary Met Gala The first monday – Unprecedented access to the brand and its creative director was given before the show, documenting everything from the studio to the seamstresses, in an attempt to reveal how much work it takes to deliver the sartorial show that Chanel fans have turned to. used.

Out now. Watch on Netflix.

Dior and I

Frédéric Tcheng & # 39; s Dior and I Bring viewers into the world of Christian Dior during the creation of Raf Simons' first couture collection in 2012.

Released in 2014, the film shows Simons as he is challenged to create his debut collection for the luxury fashion house in just eight weeks, from the first sketch to the final arc.

In addition to Simons' creative journey, it offers a comprehensive view of the brand's history, the story of Christian Dior himself and the team of dedicated designers and seamstresses who help realize the vision of the Artistic Director.

Out now. Check it out on Amazon Prime.

L & # 39; Amour Fou

This documentary delves into the personal life of fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, as it follows the posthumous sale of the art collection that he accumulated with his long-time lover Pierre Bergé.

Saint Laurent met Pierre Bergé at the age of 20, and the two men remained together for the next 50 years, until Saint Laurent's death in 2008, at age 71.

L & # 39; Amour Fou It tracks the lives of the couple they spent together through archival footage and exclusive interviews, as Bergé openly talks about their relationship and Saint Laurent's battle with depression, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts.

Out now. Check it out on Amazon Prime.

The September edition

First released in 2007, The September edition gives a behind-the-scenes look at how fashion the magazine comes alive, focusing on the September 2007 issue of the US. The US, which weighed nearly five pounds, remains the largest publication to date.

The documentary approaches legendary fashion editor Anna Wintour, as viewers get a glimpse of the thoughts of one of fashion's most mysterious women.

With unprecedented access, the film follows Wintour and his creative team as they create the magazine's biggest issue, announcing fall fashion and lifting the lid on the ins and outs of the publication.

Out now. Check it out on Amazon Prime.

Vivienne Westwood: punk, icon, activist

Originally broadcast on BBC Two in 2018 Vivienne Westwood: punk, icon, activist reflects on Dame Vivienne Westwood's extraordinary career.

This film traces Westwood's journey from his early fight for success and activism to his ability to become mainstream punk.

Combining both the archive and the newly filmed footage, the documentary is told in Westwood's own words and through interviews with his intimate circle of family, friends and collaborators.

Out now. Check it out on Amazon Prime.

The first Monday in May

If you were appalled at the news that this year's Met Gala has been postponed, fear not because you can still relive the 2015 event from the comfort of your home.

An exclusive look behind the China: Through the Looking GlassWith the Met Gala theme, this documentary provides an unmissable vision of the biggest fashion night of the year, with fashion Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Met Gala President Andrew Bolton take a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create the extravagant event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Out now. Check it out on Amazon Prime.

Paris is burning

Before the advent of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race and Attitude, had Paris is burning – a now-cult documentary that chronicles the culture of New York City's drag queens dance in the mid-to-late 1980s.

Filmed over a seven-year period, the film documents New York's vibrant ballroom subculture and the communities involved in it, as the artists compete "in vogue" and taking cues from the fashion world.

Also touching on issues of racism and poverty, the documentary features interviews with a number of renowned drag queens, including Willi Ninja, Pepper LaBeija, and Dorian Corey.

Out now. Watch on Netflix.

Jeremy Scott: The Town Designer

Released in 2015, this documentary traces the journey of fashion designer Jeremy Scott from his humble beginnings in rural Missouri to his current role as creative director at Italian fashion house Moschino.

The film features a series of A-list cameos from Scott's famous friends, including Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora, and Katy Perry, and provides insight into the playful creations and personal lives of one of America's most influential designers. .

Out now. Watch on Netflix.