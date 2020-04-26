iflix: streaming service called "Asian Netflix" cuts jobs amid coronavirus crisis

Iflix, the Malaysian-based streaming service called the "Asian Netflix," has recently confirmed a wave of job cuts amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 2014, Iflix currently provides access to Western, Asian and Middle Eastern movies and television series, owned by Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount and Sony, to 13 different Asian countries, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Iflix CEO Marc Barnett said in a statement: “The industry is not immune to these unprecedented circumstances.





"Our decision to cut company staff came after careful consideration and in conjunction with other cost reduction measures, to allow the company to endure this indefinite and uncertain period."

More than 50 jobs are being completed in an effort to alleviate the company's debt repayment problems, which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus.

In a letter to shareholders, Barnett reported that monthly active users have reached a record 21 million, up 42 percent from the start of the year. Iflix had also reached its revenue target for the first three months of 2020.

Less than two weeks ago, rival Southeast Asian streaming service Hooq, owned by WarnerMedia and Sony, announced it would go into liquidation.