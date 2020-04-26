I don't have to do? Watch the cast of Friday then and now

Ready to be hit the f – k outside?!

25 years have passed since Friday entered theaters, presenting an outstanding performance by Chris Tucker and turning Ice Cube and his serious type vibes into the perfect straight guy in the midst of an outrageous set of personalities.

The comedy was an overnight hit, earning $ 28 million at the box office and spawning two sequels. But even though the franchise is observable, nothing was quite as fun as the original, a premium blend of humor and R-rated cultural satire, some of which are certainly very nineties, but many of them are evergreen.

"On the one hand, everyone can be Craig and Smokey," said Ice Cube. Billboard in 2015, in honor of the film's 20th anniversary relaunch, naturally 4/20. "You can always kick him with Craig, the boy at home or the girl at home, just kick him all day and get out of your neighborhood. That's what people do every day. He strikes a chord there."