I don't have to do? Watch the cast of Friday then and now

Nicola Goode / New Line / Kobal / Shutterstock
Ready to be hit the f – k outside?!
25 years have passed since Friday entered theaters, presenting an outstanding performance by Chris Tucker and turning Ice Cube and his serious type vibes into the perfect straight guy in the midst of an outrageous set of personalities.
The comedy was an overnight hit, earning $ 28 million at the box office and spawning two sequels. But even though the franchise is observable, nothing was quite as fun as the original, a premium blend of humor and R-rated cultural satire, some of which are certainly very nineties, but many of them are evergreen.
"On the one hand, everyone can be Craig and Smokey," said Ice Cube. Billboard in 2015, in honor of the film's 20th anniversary relaunch, naturally 4/20. "You can always kick him with Craig, the boy at home or the girl at home, just kick him all day and get out of your neighborhood. That's what people do every day. He strikes a chord there."
He continued, "But also, it's the day the thug gets his butt. Everyone remembers the day the thug gets his butt. Everyone loved that day. It was like ding-dong, the witch is dead. It's something that everyone they love it and remember, so everyone can be Friday. Everyone's life can be Friday"
The film also provided a breath of fresh air for a community that, if portrayed on screen, was often painted in the most serious way.
"It's really a fun part of life," Ice Cube also said, "but it requires things that are quite tragic in many ways. You have the ice cream man selling drugs, the crack-addicted guy who runs down the street." You have all these crazy things, you take a gun or fight with your hands, it allows us to laugh at them and takes the pressure off a bit. I think those are some of the reasons that people will always love that movie. "
So in honor of the good things like "goodbye Felisha,quot; that are with you, here's a look at Friday deal then and now:
But Gray can't help it if he launched his film career with a cult classic.
"I didn't think it was good," he shared with Deadline years later. "Chris Tucker and Faizon Love saw it, and they didn't like it. I was so discouraged."
But seriously, what did they know?
"We tested it and it got a 95," Gray recalled. "People were laughing in the hallways. They were laughing so much that they were laughing at other pranks. So we knew we had something, but it was so green that I was pissed off that we were only movie number 2 on the box office opening weekend. That Yes, it was only in theaters 800. I called the director of marketing, Chris Pula, and said, "Why are we only in theaters 800,quot; and "What about this poster?" and this movie I could win $ 100 million. And he cursed me and basically told me to fuck off and hung up. It's funny now, because it was a very small movie and the LA Times reported that it became the most profitable movie of 1995. It was so naive. "
