Husband worries about wife's DEFCON reactions – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for 31 years. We have four adult children: the eldest is 30 years old, the youngest is 22.

Over the course of the past year, my wife has changed dramatically and dramatically. I don't know if the cause is menopause or the change in our relationship, but the only thing that has caused me anguish is his declaration that he finds all our children upset and that he no longer wants to talk to them. .

She goes to DEFCON 1 at least. All of my children have expressed dismay at this change.

When my wife and I talk about this, she says she just wants to focus on us and that she no longer cares about children. This has resulted in a lot of walking on eggshells for the kids and me.

She has told me that she does not want to go to therapy. I know I will have to go alone.

My concern is that this could break the family as I cannot satisfy her and our children. I want to save our family.

– Injured husband

Dear harm: You mention menopause and "change in our relationship,quot; as possible causes of your wife's extreme behavior. I will assume that the four children have left the nest and that you and your wife are alone. Together.

Your wife may want to distance herself from the children, but if she tries to control her relationship with them, this is an emerging warning signal and she must react quickly. Don't let her isolate you.

It doesn't feel good for her to be in DEFCON 1 that often (this is military terminology that describes the highest level of alertness and readiness).

This drastic change in temperament is troubling; She should have a thorough medical checkup as soon as possible. Yes, perhaps your behavior is hormone-laden (there is a reason why menopause is often referred to as "the change,quot;), but an underlying disease or brain disorder could be the cause of this extreme behavior. For now, definitely seek advice on your own. It may be safer to temporarily separate.

Dear Amy: Last winter, my cousin and her husband joined me and my girlfriend in a shared condo for a ski vacation. Each group received their own bedroom and bathroom.

The text of my invitation to my cousin (one month before the date) said: "We have a room available if you want to join." Since we had skied (but not stayed) together before, this was not unusual.

Before their arrival, we asked them about diet restrictions and provided them with a list of what we had bought to eat / drink while we were at home to which they replied, "We look forward to it!"

During the trip, they shared our food and drinks, kept theirs, complained to someone in the house who was snoring, and never offered to pay for the condo or food expenses, let alone offer a thank-you meal to the group.

Since they were all in their 40s and well-paid professionals, I assumed that my cousin and her husband would contribute. They have not.

Clearly, I erred in not making my expectations explicit. While I can afford the cost (which I suspect is his reasoning), I don't think it's fair to bear it.

I am beginning to feel resentment. I am not willing to issue future invitations.

Do you simply suggest going ahead, or is there any benefit in engaging in an awkward conversation?

If we participate, how do you suggest we participate and what would be the best result?

– Skied

Dear Skied Out: The best result would be for you to continue enjoying a cordial relationship with your cousin and her husband, without ever sharing a vacation with them.

They reached the four benchmarks of antisocial behavior: stingy, entitled, complaining, and ungrateful.

Yes, you definitely missed when you sent the text of your invitation. In the future, be very clear: “Would you like to join us in sharing a condo rental this winter? Let me know if you're interested and I'll give you the details. "

Dear Amy: "George wants pastrami in rye,quot; described an unfortunately typical episode of bullying in the office, with a co-worker who always used his sandwich public orders to exclude George.

Food is often used as a way to exclude coworkers. I dealt with this in my own workplace.

– Also George

Dear too: Managers must be aware of this and intervene to stop it.

