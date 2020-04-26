Home Local News Husband worries about wife's DEFCON reactions – Up News Info

Husband worries about wife's DEFCON reactions – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for 31 years. We have four adult children: the eldest is 30 years old, the youngest is 22.

Over the course of the past year, my wife has changed dramatically and dramatically. I don't know if the cause is menopause or the change in our relationship, but the only thing that has caused me anguish is his declaration that he finds all our children upset and that he no longer wants to talk to them. .

She goes to DEFCON 1 at least. All of my children have expressed dismay at this change.

When my wife and I talk about this, she says she just wants to focus on us and that she no longer cares about children. This has resulted in a lot of walking on eggshells for the kids and me.

She has told me that she does not want to go to therapy. I know I will have to go alone.

My concern is that this could break the family as I cannot satisfy her and our children. I want to save our family.

– Injured husband

Dear harm: You mention menopause and "change in our relationship,quot; as possible causes of your wife's extreme behavior. I will assume that the four children have left the nest and that you and your wife are alone. Together.

Your wife may want to distance herself from the children, but if she tries to control her relationship with them, this is an emerging warning signal and she must react quickly. Don't let her isolate you.

It doesn't feel good for her to be in DEFCON 1 that often (this is military terminology that describes the highest level of alertness and readiness).

This drastic change in temperament is troubling; She should have a thorough medical checkup as soon as possible. Yes, perhaps your behavior is hormone-laden (there is a reason why menopause is often referred to as "the change,quot;), but an underlying disease or brain disorder could be the cause of this extreme behavior. For now, definitely seek advice on your own. It may be safer to temporarily separate.

%MINIFYHTML2ad2fbecbc011ca3c22b139e6259bb3612%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©