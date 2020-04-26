How To Fix A Drug Scandal: Where Are The Key Players Now?

While many Netflix viewers have fallen Tiger king rabbit burrow, others have been captivated by How to fix a drug scandal.

The four-part documentary series, released this month, focuses on the arrest in 2013, and the subsequent court case, of Sonja Farak, a 35-year-old criminal laboratory chemist accused of tampering with evidence, impacting thousands of drug convictions in Massachusetts. .

While the show focuses on Farak, it references another key player: Annie Dookhan, a chemistry involved in a similar scandal in the same state.





How to fix a drug scandal It aims not only to tell the story of the Farak case, but also to criticize the Massachusetts criminal justice system.

This is where the two protagonists of the documentary are now:

Sonja Farak

Farak pleaded guilty in January 2014 to stealing drugs from the laboratory he worked for. Specifically, he pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with evidence, four counts of theft of a controlled substance from an authorized dispensary, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to MassLive "s reports at the time.

She was sentenced to 18 months in jail and released in 2015. Since then, Farak has kept a low profile, largely remaining out of public view, but the repercussions of the case are still making headlines.

In September last year, a report filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court stated that more than 24,000 convictions had been thrown in more than 16,000 cases related to the scandal.

Annie Dookhan

Dookhan was arrested in 2012 on suspicion of tampering with evidence and falsifying test results in criminal cases.

In November 2013, Dookhan pleaded guilty to 27 charges, including obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and perjury, The New York Times informed at the time.

She was sentenced to three or five years behind bars, released in 2016. Dookhan's case also stayed in the news after her release: in April 2017, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court dismissed more than 21,000 drug convictions questioned by their conduct.