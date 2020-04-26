Home Entertainment How stagecoach became so intertwined with the single nation

How stagecoach became so intertwined with the single nation

Bradley Lamb
Bachelor Nation will not be heading to Stagecoach any time soon.

While the country music festival was originally scheduled for this weekend, the event in Indio, California was delayed until fall due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It will now take place on October 23, 24 and 25.

Even though this caused some lineup changes, all the major artists are slated to perform. So fans can expect to see Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church take the stage in six months. Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Old domain, Bryan Adams and Ashley McBryde they are just some of the other artists that will appear in the desert.

Fans of The Bachelor I know that many of the stars of the show go to this event. In fact, the festival was raised during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Blake Horstmann connected with Caelynn-Miller Keyesas well as with Kristina Schulman at Stagecoach. Then he saw them both in Bachelor in Paradise. As viewers will recall, Miller-Keyes accused Horstmann of calling her a "mistake,quot; and asking her to keep her connection a secret. While the Colorado native apologized during his season, he later denied calling her a "mistake,quot; on social media and claimed that "he NEVER NEVER silenced her." She also claimed that she was under the impression that "it was 'just sex' for her,quot; and posted her private text exchange on social media, which she later deleted. Miller-Keyes, who is now in a relationship with a fellow franchise member Dean UnglertShe wrote that she was "absolutely mortified,quot;, the texts were publicly shared and stated that "they were not an accurate representation,quot; of her past relationship. Despite his "tough,quot; season, Horstmann stated that he still intended to attend Stagecoach.

Of course, many of the celebrities on reality shows also have fond memories of the festival.

"I will never forget standing behind Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell dancing and singing / screaming Shania Twain! " Becca Tilley he said to E! News from last year. "It was a very fun weekend."

Take a look at the gallery below to see even more photos of the Bachelor Nation stars at the event.

Instagram

Blake Horstmann

"Let's see what this Stagecoach thing is about," the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned this photo in 2019 along with a series of hashtags.

Ashley Iaconetti, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti / Instagram

Jared Haibon, Nick Viall, Ashley "I,quot; Iaconetti and Dean Unglert

"A queen and her jesters,quot;, the Bachelor in Paradise star shared from the desert while with Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, and Jared Haibon.

Andi Dorfman, Amanda Stanton, Lauren Bushnell, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Andi Dorfman, Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell

"This is how we filmed …", shared Amanda on Instagram while enjoying her stay at the Old Polo Estate in the Coachella Valley.

Becca Tilley, stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Becca Tilley

When you head to Stagecoach, you absolutely dress up to impress! Ask iHeartRadio & # 39; s co-host Rubbing with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast that was designed by D A N I + E M M A during their 2018 trip.

Kendall Long, Ashley Iaconetti, stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Kendall Long and Ashley "I,quot; Iaconetti

"The stagecoach with this lady loves @ashley_iaconetti,quot;, the Bachelor in Paradise Shared star when using Boohoo during the 2018 festival.

Nick Viall, Kendall Long, stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Nick Viall and Kendall Long

"We did it for the taste,quot; The Bachelor Star wrote on Instagram while showing off her Boohoo gear at the 2018 festival.

Erin Andrews, Lauren Bushnell, stagecoach, Instagram

Instagram

Lauren Bushnell and Erin Andrews

You never know who you will see when you are wearing fabulous cowboy boots!

Becca Tilley, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Becca Tilley / Instagram

Becca Tilley

"The Ferris wheel photo will come later. STAY TUNED. #Stagecoach,quot; The Bachelor Star promised on Instagram while wearing Rebecca Taylor and Senso boots.

Dean Unglert, Kendall Long, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Nick Viall, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Dean Unglert, Kendall Long, Jared Haibon, Ashley "i,quot; Iaconetti and Nick Viall

It's a small world after all when you're in California dessert!

Robby Hayes, Josh Murray, Chase McNary, Jef Holm, Stagecoach 2017

Instagram

Chase McNary, Josh Murray, Robby Hayes and Jef Holm

"Star spangled hit us," Robby shared on social media when he attended the 2017 festival with his best Bachelor Nation brothers.

Brandi Cyrus, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Brandi Cyrus / Instagram

Vanessa Grimaldi and Brandi Cyrus

"Goes to @stagecoach once. #Blistersallovermyfeet #imturningcountry,quot; The Bachelor Star joked on Instagram when she was dating her friends.

Lauren Bushnell, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Lauren Bushnell / Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

"Trading on our annual stagecoach trip for a trip to the altar,quot; The Bachelor star wrote on Instagram explaining why she won't be traveling to Stagecoach in 2019. Sister's wedding has to come first!

Robby Hayes, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Robby Hayes / Instagram

Robby Hayes and Jef Holm

"‘ Because I made friends in low places "#Stagecoach Who else is here?" Robby shared on Instagram in 2018.

Fans can see the latest addition to the franchise family, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, Monday night on ABC.

