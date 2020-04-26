How stagecoach became so intertwined with the single nation

Bachelor Nation will not be heading to Stagecoach any time soon.

While the country music festival was originally scheduled for this weekend, the event in Indio, California was delayed until fall due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It will now take place on October 23, 24 and 25.

Even though this caused some lineup changes, all the major artists are slated to perform. So fans can expect to see Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church take the stage in six months. Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Old domain, Bryan Adams and Ashley McBryde they are just some of the other artists that will appear in the desert.

Fans of The Bachelor I know that many of the stars of the show go to this event. In fact, the festival was raised during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Blake Horstmann connected with Caelynn-Miller Keyesas well as with Kristina Schulman at Stagecoach. Then he saw them both in Bachelor in Paradise. As viewers will recall, Miller-Keyes accused Horstmann of calling her a "mistake,quot; and asking her to keep her connection a secret. While the Colorado native apologized during his season, he later denied calling her a "mistake,quot; on social media and claimed that "he NEVER NEVER silenced her." She also claimed that she was under the impression that "it was 'just sex' for her,quot; and posted her private text exchange on social media, which she later deleted. Miller-Keyes, who is now in a relationship with a fellow franchise member Dean UnglertShe wrote that she was "absolutely mortified,quot;, the texts were publicly shared and stated that "they were not an accurate representation,quot; of her past relationship. Despite his "tough,quot; season, Horstmann stated that he still intended to attend Stagecoach.