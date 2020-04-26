How Pregnant Carissa Culiner Really Feels About Baby Shark

There is a reason why they say a people is needed.
As difficult as it may be to find it, there is no comprehensive guide with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should you eat? Are they getting too much time in front of the screen? Am I doing this right? (Spoiler: you are). So we are here to help you. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks, and tricks to help you overcome every crisis and milestone.
You can't deny that Carissa Culiner He's juggling a lot right now.
Not only the pregnant Daily pop co-host has been working until its due date, but has also been busy being the mother and teacher of her son, Persecution (2) According to the television personality, she and her husband Shanon Culiner They have kept their firstborn busy with "lots of reading," "lots of color," and "lots of singing." However, like the E! Personality revealed exclusively to E! News, having mom and dad at home 24/7 has had an impact on Chase's attention span.
"He is definitely a very busy kid. He gets very excited about doing things, but his attention span on how long he wants to play with a particular toy or do a particular activity is 5 to 10 minutes," Carissa explained. "But it's actually gotten better. It seems like at first, because he's not used to being at home all day every day with us, it was worse. Now, he's actually going to be doing activities for slightly longer periods because he's realizing I guess this is the routine of the day. "
We can't imagine how easy it is to juggle the demands of a two-year-old as well as the demands of his job. Fortunately, Carissa shared her advice on how she is going through this difficult time.
Strive to stay positive
As Carissa pointed out in the previous video, a pandemic "is not the ideal time to have a child." Therefore, it is easy to feel anxious or worried, pregnant feelings that Carissa admitted she struggles with.
"It has been a very scary road, many ups and downs to be honest," said the red carpet expert. Unfortunately, Carissa became seriously ill in the midst of this health crisis, but not with COVID-19.
"I just had a terrible cold, we got tested."
Despite her stress, Carissa still encouraged moms and moms-to-be to try to stay positive. "For the most part, I am really trying to stay positive," Carissa shared. "There are days when worry consumes me … it's just uncontrollable circumstances that I really shouldn't worry about because there is nothing I can do about it."
Do an activity of everything
Since Chase cannot go out and play with friends, Carissa explained that she has made "quite a game,quot; today.
"We've played with every toy he has, the cardboard boxes turn into coloring pads, he loves helping me cook! So he's been a part of preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, desserts, everything, "he said. in the video above. "Anything we can do to entertain him and do an activity that we do."
Apparently, Chase also loves to help clean up, despite not being "the best cleaner."
Screen time is fine!
Even if that means listening to "Baby Shark,quot; for the umpteenth time.
Although the hit children's song is a nightmare for most parents, it can be your saving grace during this pandemic. With Carissa and Shanon busy with work while isolating themselves, the famous entertainment journalist admitted that Chase's screen time has increased.
"To be honest, he now has more screen time than ever, being quite frank because I'm still working. My husband still has things he needs to do," Carissa broadcast. "Also, you know, we just can't pay full attention to it all the time. We need to rest and that's what really absorbs it and can keep it there for a while."
Despite the fact that Carissa has downloaded a large number of educational applications for Chase, the young man always manages to find his way to the YouTube application. Why? To play "Baby Shark,quot;, of course!
"I hate that song so much. It literally sings it all day every day. If we're talking about monkeys jumping on the bed, it will start singing 'baby monkey'. Everything turns into 'Baby Shark'. 39; "he joked.
Mix the routine
A routine definitely helps during this time. However, know that it's okay to mix up your day if you don't have the energy to do certain things.
Carissa made this point during her Moms in the Moment chat!
"I am not a very routine person and we never have been, so every day is different. We do things in different orders," he said. "Usually we do all the normal things, but the order in which we do them is different every day. And that's fine with us."
In fact, Carissa said she won't "force something to be done if I don't feel it," a mindset we can support.
"I would say if a routine works for you, then do it 100%! And if you have no idea how to choose one, many moms are posting theirs, so just Google one and get out of it," he continued. . "But if not, also realize that this is just a weird moment. Acknowledge that this is not real life. This is not how it would normally be."
Be kind to yourself
With everything going on, Carissa's final message to readers was a reminder of being kind to yourself. Obviously, no one could have predicted this situation, and therefore mothers should not be punished for not being perfect.
"I am thinking of all of you moms, I know that we have many more challenges that are happening to us at this moment than we expected," he concluded. "But, I mean, grace yourself. Keep in mind that this is not normal, this is temporary and everyone is doing the best they can. And that is all you can do!"
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
