How Pregnant Carissa Culiner Really Feels About Baby Shark

You can't deny that Carissa Culiner He's juggling a lot right now.

Not only the pregnant Daily pop co-host has been working until its due date, but has also been busy being the mother and teacher of her son, Persecution (2) According to the television personality, she and her husband Shanon Culiner They have kept their firstborn busy with "lots of reading," "lots of color," and "lots of singing." However, like the E! Personality revealed exclusively to E! News, having mom and dad at home 24/7 has had an impact on Chase's attention span.