Homicide investigators prove death of man in his 40s found inside San Clemente home – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – Authorities launched a homicide investigation in the city of San Clemente on Sunday after a man in his 40s was found dead inside a home.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says officers responded to the house in the 3000 block of Frontera Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after the riot calls.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

When they arrived, they entered the house and found the victim. No one else was inside the house at the time.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of loved ones.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the authorities at 714-647-7000. Anonymous suggestions can be sent to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).