Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic began, had no coronavirus patients in its hospitals until Sunday, a government official said.

The 11 million city was the first to be closed in late January. It has shown signs of recovery since the restrictions were relaxed on April 7. On Saturday, the city still had 12 known cases of coronavirus, but there were no new infections.

The official death toll from the outbreak in Wuhan is 3,869, although critics say the actual numbers are higher.

Kim Jong-un's last public appearance was more than two weeks ago, on April 11, when he chaired a Politburo meeting. This is not the first time that Mr. Kim has disappeared from public view for weeks on end, but rumors have exploded. A report in the US media said he was "in serious danger,quot; after the surgery. Others speculated that he was dead.

Spy satellites have seen in recent days a train "probably belonging,quot; to Mr. Kim in Wonsan, a town on the east coast where Mr. Kim's family owns a coastal complex. And a South Korean news report said Saturday that the United States had detected preparations for a missile test at Sondeok, just beyond the east coast, where North Korea launched missiles in the presence of the leader.

The sight of a deserter: Joo Sung-ha, a North Korean who fled the country and is now a journalist in the South, said on Facebook that it was reasonable to believe that Mr. Kim had health problems. But, Joo said, he had no confidence in news reports detailing whether the North Korean leader was facing a serious medical emergency and why.

The Kim family's health information is "the secret behind the secrets,quot; in the north, Joo said.

Recent riots and trauma in the region, claimed by both India and Pakistan, have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, medical professionals say.

"This is just the tip of an iceberg," said Dr. Majid Shafi, a psychiatrist who cares for more than 500 patients a week, up from 100 a week last year. "The crisis is growing."

Context: Decades of violence between the Indian security forces and the Kashmiri militants had already taken a physical and mental toll on the people of the region. About 1.8 million cashmere, or almost half of all adults, have some type of mental disorder, Doctors Without Borders estimated. Nine out of 10 have experienced trauma related to conflicts.

The re-enactments use things like Russian dumplings, wine corks, and popcorn instead of skulls on a battlefield. Toilet paper rolls become neck ruffles from the Renaissance era. A child's messy room summons Kandinsky.

The group's name, Izoizolyacia, combines the Russian words for "visual arts,quot; and "isolation,quot;. Museums around the world are also encouraging art fans to return home to submit photographs of their efforts to bring their favorite paintings to life.

Our international photo desk has editors at three centers around the world. Last week, the editors most responsible for assigning photographs in these regions – Gaia Tripoli in London, me in New York, and Mikko Takkunnen in Hong Kong – were thinking of ways to show readers what the beginning of Ramadan would be like this year. The coronavirus crisis continues to transform the way people live.

Dan Balilty's striking photograph of a man praying on a rooftop in Jerusalem during a sandstorm, with the Dome of the Rock in the background, led the trial. We had an intimate look into people's homes as they celebrated the start of the holy month in Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Kuala Lumpur. We saw large mosques, empty or almost empty, in Brooklyn, New Delhi, Sarajevo, Paris, Dearborn and Bangkok. And we show people distributing food for iftar in Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt.

We target geographic, cultural and aesthetic diversity, asking photographers to document what they found in their own communities, from an intimate iftar dinner in Jeddah to a solitary prayer on a lake in Kashmir.

