His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

No cases of coronavirus in Wuhan hospitals, says China
Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic began, had no coronavirus patients in its hospitals until Sunday, a government official said.
The 11 million city was the first to be closed in late January. It has shown signs of recovery since the restrictions were relaxed on April 7. On Saturday, the city still had 12 known cases of coronavirus, but there were no new infections.
The official death toll from the outbreak in Wuhan is 3,869, although critics say the actual numbers are higher.
The "secret behind secrets,quot;: where is Kim Jong-un?
North Korean leader's health speculation has skyrocketed since he missed the country's biggest annual celebration – the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, who founded the Stalinist state, on April 15.
Kim Jong-un's last public appearance was more than two weeks ago, on April 11, when he chaired a Politburo meeting. This is not the first time that Mr. Kim has disappeared from public view for weeks on end, but rumors have exploded. A report in the US media said he was "in serious danger,quot; after the surgery. Others speculated that he was dead.
Spy satellites have seen in recent days a train "probably belonging,quot; to Mr. Kim in Wonsan, a town on the east coast where Mr. Kim's family owns a coastal complex. And a South Korean news report said Saturday that the United States had detected preparations for a missile test at Sondeok, just beyond the east coast, where North Korea launched missiles in the presence of the leader.
The sight of a deserter: Joo Sung-ha, a North Korean who fled the country and is now a journalist in the South, said on Facebook that it was reasonable to believe that Mr. Kim had health problems. But, Joo said, he had no confidence in news reports detailing whether the North Korean leader was facing a serious medical emergency and why.
The Kim family's health information is "the secret behind the secrets,quot; in the north, Joo said.
A mental health crisis in Kashmir
Eight months after India's push to tighten control over Kashmir, doctors say there is a state of hopelessness It has turned into a serious psychological crisis, with health workers reporting an alarming increase in cases of depression and anxiety.
Recent riots and trauma in the region, claimed by both India and Pakistan, have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, medical professionals say.
"This is just the tip of an iceberg," said Dr. Majid Shafi, a psychiatrist who cares for more than 500 patients a week, up from 100 a week last year. "The crisis is growing."
Context: Decades of violence between the Indian security forces and the Kashmiri militants had already taken a physical and mental toll on the people of the region. About 1.8 million cashmere, or almost half of all adults, have some type of mental disorder, Doctors Without Borders estimated. Nine out of 10 have experienced trauma related to conflicts.
If you have five minutes, it's worth it
Bored fool: Russian artistic parodies set the trend
A Facebook group that started in Russia in which members Recreating artwork while trapped at home during the coronavirus blockade has attracted tens of thousands of followers abroad.
The re-enactments use things like Russian dumplings, wine corks, and popcorn instead of skulls on a battlefield. Toilet paper rolls become neck ruffles from the Renaissance era. A child's messy room summons Kandinsky.
The group's name, Izoizolyacia, combines the Russian words for "visual arts,quot; and "isolation,quot;. Museums around the world are also encouraging art fans to return home to submit photographs of their efforts to bring their favorite paintings to life.
This is what is happening the most.
US presidential campaign USA: President Trump's erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, worsening economy, and new polls have Republicans increasingly nervous that They risk losing the presidency and the Senate in November if Trump does not set the nation on a radically improved course.
Congo park attack: Twelve rangers were among 17 people assassinated in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in one of the worst massacres in the park's recent history. The park blamed members of a Rwandan rebel group for the attack.
Flogging of Saudi Arabia: The state human rights commission has confirmed that flogging has been abolished as punishment in Saudi Arabia. Human Rights Watch called the move a "positive step," but added that there were many aspects of the Saudi justice system that remained problematic, including execution by beheading.
Yazidi trial in Germany: An Iraqi accused of being an IS fighter He went to trial in Frankfurt on charges of genocide, human trafficking and the torture and murder of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl he had held as a slave in Iraq. His trial is believed to be the first in the world to carry the charge of genocide in relation to the Yazidis.
Snapshot: Above, a bride, Noha Hamid, and her boyfriend, Mustafa Amin, put on protective gear during their wedding last week in Qalyub, north of Cairo. Couples across the Middle East they are moving forward with reduced weddings during the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes at the risk of being arrested for ignoring social distancing rules.
What we are reading: Grub Street's testimony about the unique status of Park Slope Food Coop in Brooklyn, New York. "More than once in the last month, I have been in the queue, thankfully, for one more hour," writes Briefings editor Andrea Kannapell. "Personal investment in the food supply chain, in a way, offsets the alienation imposed by capitalism, cubed by the pandemic."
Now a break from the news
Cook: by Melissa Clark, which is the easiest sweet bread ever, melts butter and whips the dough by hand.
Read: Here is a letter of recommendation for bird watching, which turns out to be one of the best activities for inmates.
And now for the backstory on …
Our Ramadan Photo Collection
Over the weekend, The Times published portraits of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan worldwide, which has proven popular with readers. We asked one of the photo editors, Craig Allen, to explain how it happened.
Our international photo desk has editors at three centers around the world. Last week, the editors most responsible for assigning photographs in these regions – Gaia Tripoli in London, me in New York, and Mikko Takkunnen in Hong Kong – were thinking of ways to show readers what the beginning of Ramadan would be like this year. The coronavirus crisis continues to transform the way people live.
A couple of weeks ago, we had put together a photographic piece in Good Friday, with photos of our photographers in the Vatican and in various countries with strong communities of the approximately 1.3 billion Catholics in the world. Ramadan is observed by some 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, and we were ready for a more ambitious approach. We assigned 21 photographers in 21 cities to document the start of this most unusual Ramadan.
Dan Balilty's striking photograph of a man praying on a rooftop in Jerusalem during a sandstorm, with the Dome of the Rock in the background, led the trial. We had an intimate look into people's homes as they celebrated the start of the holy month in Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Kuala Lumpur. We saw large mosques, empty or almost empty, in Brooklyn, New Delhi, Sarajevo, Paris, Dearborn and Bangkok. And we show people distributing food for iftar in Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt.
We target geographic, cultural and aesthetic diversity, asking photographers to document what they found in their own communities, from an intimate iftar dinner in Jeddah to a solitary prayer on a lake in Kashmir.
If you are celebrating, happy Ramadan.
