Hilaria Baldwin shows baby growth on Instagram

Hilaria Baldwinhe takes a break for a "muumu,quot; to share an update on his growing baby bump.

Less than a month after age 36 and Alec Baldwin Announced that they were expecting another baby, after suffering a miscarriage, Hilaria is giving fans another update on the pregnancy.

Taking Instagram to share a stripped mirror selfie, Hilaria jokingly shared that Alec said he was "unrecognizable,quot; in his muumu. "So here we are, in case you couldn't say … too: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we're halfway there! Ps: don't give up on my muumu, AB … get used to it . "

Earlier this month, Hilaria spoke to E! News about how her four children were dealing with the news of welcoming a new brother or sister to the family. And, of course, "they are so excited."

She added: "They've known for a while. By the time it was more common to tell people, the virus (corona) had become a big problem in this country and it just didn't seem like the right time." We were involved in a lot. "