Hilaria Baldwin shows baby growth on Instagram

Hilaria Baldwinhe takes a break for a "muumu,quot; to share an update on his growing baby bump.
Less than a month after age 36 and Alec Baldwin Announced that they were expecting another baby, after suffering a miscarriage, Hilaria is giving fans another update on the pregnancy.
Taking Instagram to share a stripped mirror selfie, Hilaria jokingly shared that Alec said he was "unrecognizable,quot; in his muumu. "So here we are, in case you couldn't say … too: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we're halfway there! Ps: don't give up on my muumu, AB … get used to it . "
Earlier this month, Hilaria spoke to E! News about how her four children were dealing with the news of welcoming a new brother or sister to the family. And, of course, "they are so excited."
She added: "They've known for a while. By the time it was more common to tell people, the virus (corona) had become a big problem in this country and it just didn't seem like the right time." We were involved in a lot. "
"With so much excitement at what happened recently last year with missing two and never having had any chemical pregnancies, but never having had a miscarriage like that before. This experience took me by surprise," she continued. "Now here we are and the point where I lost the last one is past. The scoreboard was last week. I'm so excited. At some point, it's time to tell people and I'm such an open book that it was kind of hard to be more hidden about it. I'm glad people know. "
The news of her pregnancy comes about five months after she had a miscarriage.
Hilaria also shared with E! News how you feel about your expanding family with Alec.
"We are both not people who would have expected to have so many children. If we did not think that we are doing well as parents or that we could not afford to have these children, we would not have them. We are very aware of our family without overwhelming the system," he explained. "There can definitely be overwhelming moments, but at the same time, going through something like now and realizing that we have play dates built in all the time. During such a lonely time, our kids can go to the playroom together and play the with each other. I am so thankful that we are doing it together. Whatever your life story is, there will be pros and cons, positive and negative, and I feel very grateful. "
The couple shares Leonardo Baldwin, Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, Romeo Alexander David Baldwin and Rafael Thomas Baldwin.
%MINIFYHTMLe96bc1e5b9de2a1b8cc31206bbba768712%%MINIFYHTMLe96bc1e5b9de2a1b8cc31206bbba768713%