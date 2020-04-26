HIIT training: how to do interval training at home during blocking

Maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle is a difficult challenge during confinement, one that, understandably, has been in the background in recent weeks. The average step count has dropped and many of the little bits of energy we use on a normal day are no longer called upon. Meanwhile, chocolate, alcohol, and Netflix are on the rise.

Many of us have a habit of walking or cycling regularly, using exercise videos, or even setting up a makeshift gym to keep our bodies running. But with limited space or equipment, the hardest part is achieving real intensity.

However, it is possible to do HIIT training at home during confinement. HIIT – high intensity interval training – is a training session made up of a series of quick bursts of exercise, such as running on a treadmill or cycling on a power bike. Pressing hard is the key: This anaerobic exercise has numerous benefits for the body, developing the heart and lungs over time to improve fitness and endurance and reduce body fat.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines





It also makes you sweat. HIIT sessions are usually relatively short, between 20-30 minutes, but they are always hard work and require a lot of motivation and discipline to be done regularly; experts generally recommend three to four sessions per week. But with a little more time on our hands and some energy to burn, there is no time like the present for interval training.

Jo Seldon, fitness development manager at Nuffield Health, has designed a 25-minute session for all levels, which requires no equipment and can be done anywhere. The session includes a warm-up, a cool-down and seven exercises performed three times each: they are 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest. Give it a try:

The warm-up

Soft jogging: Start jogging at a steady pace on the spot. Gradually increase your speed every minute until you are out of breath but still able to carry on a conversation. Do this for five minutes, until you feel warmed up and ready to start the main workout.

The training

Sprint on the spot: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides. Keep your back straight and your head upright. Start running in place, then gradually increase your speed until you are running. Raise your arms as fast as you can and bring your knees up to your chest, high and fast.

Wide Hand Push: Start with your hands on the floor below your chest, then lift yourself up onto your toes, making sure your back stays flat. Lower your body so that your chest is as close to the floor as possible and push up through your hands. Repeat the movement, making sure to keep your hips up and back at all times. For an easier option, kneel down to perform the exercise, making sure to continue to keep your core busy.

Squat jump: Start with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width, with your toes slightly extended, your abs tight, and your shoulders relaxed. Hinge at the hips to push the butt back and down until the thighs are parallel to the floor, in a squatting position. Drive through your heels and explode off the floor in one jump. Land gently, then use the landing boost to return to your next squat.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Lunge jump: Start with your feet slightly wider than hip width, keeping the posture high with a straight spine. Move your right leg forward and down until both knees are bent at an angle of 90 degrees or an inch off the ground. Your weight must be balanced between both legs. From this position, jump high and change the leg positions on top of the landing jump with the opposite leg forward.

For a more difficult variation, continue to jump from one leg to the other for continuous exercise.

Side squats: To perform the exercise, bring your feet closer together, keep your knees soft (slightly bent) and your shoulders back and down. Make sure to keep your core tight, go right out and squat. Go back to the center and repeat on the opposite side. To make this move more difficult, add a jump in the middle.

Spiderman Pushman: To perform this movement, begin in a flexed position, with your hands under your shoulders on the floor, your back flat, and your feet hip-width apart. Staggering your hands, lower your torso to the ground and bring your right knee to your hip, making sure your hips don't hit the ground. Repeat the movement on the opposite side. For an easier variation of this exercise, lower your knees to the ground and perform the movement, making sure your hips don't touch the ground.

Jumps out: With your feet hip-width apart, place the weight on your heels and lower yourself into a squat position by placing your hands on the floor in front of you, placing your weight on your hands. Jump both feet backwards landing in a plank position. Then jump your feet forward to a low squat, then stand up again. For a more difficult variation, jump and jump off the floors, placing your hands on your head as you do so.

Cooling

Stretch it: Slowly walk in place, making sure you feel relaxed and stretched. When you're ready, stop and roll your shoulders back in a reverse motion. Repeat this, and then switch to rolling your shoulders forward. Bring your arms up so your hands are together, with your feet hip-width apart. Lower your arms to the floor, and then raise them again. Lean your arms out to one side so you feel a stretch down, and then repeat with the other side.

And relax. Complete exercise!