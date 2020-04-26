High-speed chase of the Golden Gate Bridge ends with San Francisco arrest – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A chase by the California Highway Patrol crossed the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday and ended with the suspect's arrest at gunpoint in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco.

The incident began after 11 a.m. on Saturday when Rohnert Park police attempted to stop traffic only to have the suspect flee at high speed and run south 101.

The chase continued through Marin and toward the Golden Gate Bridge. The CHP used traffic disruptions to thin vehicles on the bridge as the driver ran through the famous stretch at speeds of 80 mph or more.

CHP vehicles withdrew from the chase after the car ran through the toll plaza, passing the chase on to the San Francisco Police, the US Park Police. USA And a CHP plane overhead.

The chase crossed the Presidio and ended with Park Police forcing the vehicle to stop at Webster and Lombard. The suspect was arrested at gunpoint.

No other details are available immediately.