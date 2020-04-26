Heat to hit record in Denver this week

Denver, it's going to be hot.

Temperatures this week will rise to the 80s and the region could see near a record high on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Thursday's high temperature is expected to reach at least 88 degrees, just below the highest temperature recorded in Denver during the month of April. That record was set at 90 degrees on April 30, 1992.





Warming up starts on Sunday, which will see a maximum of around 75 degrees amid partly sunny skies. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the Front Range on Sunday afternoons and evenings, according to the weather service, with potentially strong winds and lightning.

Partly sunny weather is expected throughout the week, with temperatures rising steadily to a peak on Thursday and decreasing slightly on Fridays and Saturdays. On Friday it will see a maximum of 85 and Saturday's high temperature will be around 79, according to the weather service.

High temperatures in the second half of the week will be nearly 20 degrees above average temperatures, according to the weather service.