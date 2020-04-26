Hawaii governor extends order to stay home until May 31 – Up News Info San Francisco

HONOLULU (AP) – Governor David Ige has extended the request for status in the Hawaiian home and the mandatory quarantine for visitors until May 31.

"This was not an easy decision. I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal," Ige said in a statement. "But this virus is potentially deadly, especially for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. "

Ige also announced that elective surgeries can now be performed and that the beaches will be open for exercise.

At a press conference to describe the movements, Ige noted alarming COVID-19 groups on Big Island and Maui, Hawaii News Now reported. "We still have to remain vigilant."

In his statement, Ige warned to undo Hawaii's progress in containing the virus if public places are opened too soon. Hawaii has 601 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths from the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University database.

"Thanks to our residents, we are paving the curve, saving lives and preventing the resurgence of this virus by not reopening prematurely," said Ige.

The governor also extended the eviction moratorium, which prevents any eviction from a residential home for nonpayment of rent, until May 31.

