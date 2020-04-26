Hall of Fame member Don McLean offers an online guitar lesson in the middle of closing

Instagram

The singer / songwriter of & # 39; American Pie & # 39; offers some tips and tricks on how to play & # 39; certain notes & # 39; on the acoustic guitar in a video tutorial amidst the continuous blockage of the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Veteran singer / songwriter Don McLean Treat self-isolated music fans to a virtual guitar lesson.

The "american foot"Star has partnered with USA Today officials to film a special video tutorial on his acoustic guitar, with tips and anecdotes from his long career.

"They always ask me how I play certain notes on the guitar," says McLean.

"I thought that since I have downtime, it could help show everyone who has asked me over the years how I do it, and it was a lot of fun."

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

<br />

The musician has also shared a message of hope to fans about the crash during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a situation here where there seems to be no clear path, and I think the music and that kind of thing you love are probably the best friends you will have in a situation like this," he tells USA Today.

"I want to send my best wishes to everyone. This will be over. Don't despair. Go back to your records or music that will give you comfort. It will help you."

The 74-year-old online lesson, showing fans how to play tracks like Chairs, Grief and Hope, and American Pie, can be viewed here.