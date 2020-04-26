Home Entertainment Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, Overwatch Switch Controller, Bluetooth Audio...

Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, Overwatch Switch Controller, Bluetooth Audio Status Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit and more

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Illustration for article titled Friday Best Deals: Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, iOverwatch / i Switch Controller, Bluetooth Headphones with Status Audio, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit and more

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

The best deals of the dayThe best deals of the dayThe best offers on the web, updated daily.

A Google Nest Mini, a pair of Bluetooth audio status headphones, Oral-B toothbrushes, a Eufy Robovac, and a Overwatch switch controller leading the best deals on Friday.

Marker Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter never to miss a deal.

Sling TV Blue is now free during prime time, NFL Network …

The best VPN according to our readers Here at The Inventory, it's private internet access. To pay the support they saw in our respective Cooperative two years ago, they are offering 3 extra months FREE with the purchase of a 1-year sub.

Its high favorability among Giz / Onion network readers (that's what G / O means!) Is evident. In 2014, private internet access was completed List of Lifehacker & # 39; s Hive Five of the best VPNs on the market. Four years later, our readers voted the same way.

Although closed source VPNs have generated controversy over the years, PIA has distinguished itself as a pioneer in space. Now go ahead and start following the best privacy practices on the internet today so you can surf and stream worry-free in your extra time at home.

You never know how long we will be trapped at home; In the meantime, play it safe and subscribe for a year to take your freebie while the deal is still active.

$ 200 gift card with Apple iPhone SE purchase The | Visible

From Apple new iPhone SE, which goes on sale today, is already a great deal at $ 400 for 64GB of storage on a pocket phone with great specs. But for anyone who wants to save a little more cash, you can get an additional $ 200 discount if you buy your phone from Visible, through an online $ 200 MasterCard gift card.

As of now, it appears that the only options through Visible are the 128 and 256 GB models, which will cost you around $ 430 and $ 530, respectively. Still, the gift card can save you a little cash, if you have the money to spend up front.

Western Digital 10TB Easystore External Hard Drive The | $ 170 | Best Buy
Western Digital 5TB Easystore External Hard Drive The | $ 110 | Best Buy
Western Digital 1TB Easystore External Hard Drive The | $ 50 | Best Buy

Are you creating your own Netflix-style media streaming server? You could have the best routers and all the power and bandwidth you need for 4K streaming, but without a hard drive to store all those big files, it's all in vain. Today, you can add 10TB of storage to any system thanks to Western Digital Easystore External Hard Drive for $ 170, a $ 80 discount. If you don't need that much, a the most portable 5TB option costs $ 110 after a $ 60 discount, and you can also get 1TB for $ 50.

Do you stick to your mechanical weapons? They are also for sale. Get 1TB drives for both desktop computers ($ 40) and laptops ($ 43), all at Best Buy and with no known end date, so grab one ASAP before the price goes up again.

Hey you. Are you looking for a great pair of wireless headphones that cost less than a suburban lunch? We already loved BT Transfer by Status Audio when it debuted at $ 69, so we were surprised when we saw they have dropped to $ 20.

They're not true wireless, but you do get a pair of buttons with reliable Bluetooth 5.0 aptX audio, IPX5 water resistance, and eight-hour battery life. Each pair comes with four different size options for the ear tips and fins, so even if you have a pair of Grand Canyons flanking your face like I do, you shouldn't have any comfort issues.

$twenty

Since Amazon

379 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Klipsch is renowned for its long history of providing world-class audio equipment, having built its name on solid studio recording equipment and premium headphones. You can add wireless speakers to that list with products like The Three II, which typically costs Klipsch's appropriate price of $ 574, but if you act quickly, you can Get an exceptional discount of up to $ 250 (there is also a matte black model), no promo code needed.

The Three II features a plethora of input options to meet any need you may have, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux, USB, and Wi-Fi. The latter offers one of the best features of The Three II: multi-room wireless audio. With it, you can pair the speaker with any other member of the entire Klipsch family with multi-room capacity to spread good vibes throughout the home. The speaker also has voice control through Alexa (a separate device is required, such as the Echo Dot)

Bee-tee-dubs, in case you don't know, The Three II is not a portable speaker. It is a tabletop unit intended to be used in the home, perhaps the old design with its buttons and physical switches give it away, and you will need an outlet to use it.

$250

Since Amazon

3 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$250

Since Amazon

25 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

I don't know about you, but the way I've been dealing with social estrangement has been listening to music for a couple of hours every day. It is a great escape to feel good about what awaits me outside. Well why not do that with a couple of TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones? They are only $ 27 with the promotional code W6QPLXDW which is half the original list price. The headphones have a flexible headband, making it really comfortable during hours of use. Grab these before they go.

$27

Since AmazonUse code W6QPLXDW

2907 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Looking for meaningful updates for your PC? Of course, most of you will probably look at your RAM, GPU, or CPU first, but if you haven't already, storage is another area worth upgrading. Today at Newegg, a 1TB Crucial M.2 SSD costs $ 109 after using the coupon code EMCDHFE32.

A solid state drive is much faster and much more reliable than thick mechanical drives, so your PC starts up in seconds, and applications and games don't take long to reach your screen. The regular price for a stick like this is $ 130, and Crucial has certainly won the favor in our book for reliability and customer service, so we doubt it will last long.

Whether you're on a tight budget or don't want to splurge on a new watch, Woot's latest offering for Apple Watch Series 4 it's tempting.You can get a refurbished unit, which Woot admits may have a few minor bumps, scratches, and scrapes, for just $ 280. That will give you the 40mm model. It can also go up to 44mm for $ 300, and there are options at Space Gray, Rose Gold, and Silver.

The Apple Watch Series 4 didn't really change the game much except for a couple of key areas – it's slightly larger in overall size and screen space, and shipped with an EKG heart rate sensor, which is much more reliable. than the optics that most other smartwatches ship with. It uses the same underlying pulse-monitoring technology as doctors, unlike a light that detects subtle light changes under the skin, something that can be shaken by factors such as skin color, sweat, and more.

Sure, you get a new Lightning cable every time you get a new iPhone, but they're not very durable and too short to give you a lot of room to move around when your phone is plugged in. You could keep replacing them with new cables every time one breaks, but that gets expensive, and buying a more durable cable can save you the trouble. At this time, you can get any of Kevlar cables from Nomad with 10% discount Until May 1st.

There are plenty of options to choose from, with Lightning cables connecting to USB-C or USB-A ports, as well as universal and USB-C cables, all of which come in 1.5m and 3m configurations, making your devices they will never get too far away from a little juice.

A good speaker can add a little excitement and atmosphere to his home office. Whether you're just getting started with your home stereo system, or just need a few more additions to finish your setup, Sonos makes it easy with its collection of built-in speakers. Right now, you can get the play bar to jumpstart the dialogue on your latest bingeworthy show, or a Sub to add an extra bass kick to your favorite songs, for $ 150 off.

If you can't decide, you can even get both for $ 300 and add them to your growing collection of Sonosand maybe give the company new streaming servicea shot.

He's finally upgraded all the gadget stuff in his home to USB-C … except his USB hubs, which are just shit compared to the newer ones. More than just an excess of USB 3.0 ports, this VAVA 9 in 1 also adds ethernet, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, ethernet and HDMI with resolution capabilities of up to 4K. There is no better time to buy something like this than today, especially considering that it is 50% off. Single head over to Amazon and add it to your cart with the $ 10 instant discount, then use the promo code KINJAVA417 to cut another $ 20.

$30

Since AmazonUse code KINJAVA417

1957 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Do you need a new charger? Whether you're squeezing an iPhone, an Android phone, or even a Nintendo Switch, This RAVPower 30W charger You can charge up to two of them at once at the fastest possible speeds. You can get one for just $ 14 with a unique code KINJAZ5D. Power is divided between an 18W USB-C power supply port as well as a standard 12W USB port for any standard device.

Do you need a vodka mango shipped to your door in the next 2 hours? Who does not! For our New York-based readers, Vodka Mariette offers 15% discount both subscriptions and one-time purchases using the coupon code KINJA15. Now I tried it myself (in fact, last night I had a Mariette vodka soda while preparing dinner) and I will say that everything softens. Almost too smooth. But in these desperate times, we all need something to take away the advantage.

Vodka Mariette is 5 times distilled AND GMO free, plus they promise delivery in less than 2 hours for anyone living in Manhattan or Brooklyn. I recently placed an order with our downtown studio and can vouch for the fast pace. Unfortunately, cities outside of New York are missing out on this deal, but don't worry, a Vodka Mariette representative told me they plan to expand the service very soon. Tip your driver and drink responsibly.

You've already cleaned your house with all the free time you've earned, I'm sure, and if you're like Jolie, you've also been cleansing of anger, just because. At this point, any additional effort to clean up can only be seen as a cryptic, desperate cry for some help. After you resolve your internal conflict and return to normal, let someone else do the work. They could be your children, but not all of us have them, and except for costly babysitting, a RoboVac eufy might be the best option. the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S costs only $ 150, but only when using the exclusive promo code KINJAEUFY on Amazon

$150

Since AmazonUse the code KINJAEUFY

2901 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Do the bristles of your toothbrush start to look like the snakes on Medusa's head? Whether you're using your current toothbrush or just want to stay safer in these health-conscious times, it doesn't hurt to pick up a pack of new toothbrushes. Oral-B's Shiny Clean Soft Brushes come in packs of 12, and you can Get yours for just $ 9 shipped on iTechDeals with coupon code TBRS9.

If you are still not convinced that we are living in a state of vigilance and Google is selling your information to organ collectors, we have the deal for you. Right now, you can get a Google Nest Mini, formerly Google Home Mini, to $ 29 at B&H Photo. That is a discount of $ 20 from its usual price. It's a little thing that surely won't blow the roof off a home party, but if all you need for the Google Assistant commands, then this is all the money you need to spend.

I'm not an avocado fan, yes you can drag me in the comments on that later but I can't deny the full efficiency of this avocado slicer. For a bass like hell $ 9, you can split, pit and slice avocados faster than you can say avocado. The slicer has a non-slip grip and is also dishwasher safe for people who just can't stand to hand wash any of the cookware. Get this before it's done and enjoy the homemade guacamole!

$10

Since Amazon

1279 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

When you're in the house all day, every day (literally), the nasty little mishaps of your house and apartment end up popping up more often. More specifically, clogged drains filled with your hair, your roommate's hair, or even your wife's and children's hair. It doesn't really matter who the hair belongs to, it's stuck in the shower and you have to get it out. For a cheap $ 10you can get three drainage snakes to combat clogging and to return shower time to normal. All you have to do is stick it in your drain and the little ridges (plus a little bit of grease on your elbow) will do the rest. Get a package and get your shower back!

$10

Since Amazon

746 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

We have no idea when they will ship, but if you are a germophobe whose OCD rose to 11 with recent health issues, you may want to buy them anyway. Amazon still allows you to order cans of Lysol, and will ship them directly to your door when they enter. You can get a 5-pack of 19oz Early Morning Breeze cans for $ 36. If you don't have that much to spend, you can also get the same cans in a double pack for just $ 15.

Since Amazon

794 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Since Amazon

1253 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Sure, 4/20 is technically over, but the pandemic is not, and smoking can increase the risk of getting Covid-19. Still, many people rely on THC and CBD to ease their anxiety or ease some pain, so keeping a cold turkey isn't always an option. Fortunately, with things like groceries and oils, you can still get what you need without inhaling anything, and right now the LEVO and LEVO II Oil Infusers they have a 20% discount with the promotional code LEVO420, reducing them to just $ 106 and $ 200, respectively.

While not cheap, LEVO infusers can easily turn your dried herb into oil that can be quickly dumped into a tasty brownie mix or anything else that pandemic baking experiments It has brought you to There are many settings to play with, so you can get what you need from your herb, and there is even an app so you can control and monitor everything directly from your phone.

Drinking beer is fun and extremely justified right now, but walking is the most necessary thing for your health. Now that the weather is nice, combine the two with a cold day in the park and a 64-ounce secluded group filled with Lagunitas … or your favorite beer, whatever! Using the promotional code 15 Kinjadeal, you can Save 15% on one of the three MiiR cultivators, normally at a price of $ 50.

With the coupon applied, this brings your total at checkout down to $ 42. While not the steepest discount, it's better than nothing, especially if you've been looking at the stainless steel container anyway. And hey, it keeps hot things hot and cold, what more could you want from a brewer? Preserve the temperature and taste of your favorite alcoholic beverage today.

$42

Since AmazonUse code 15

154 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$42

Since AmazonUse code 15

185 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$42

Since AmazonUse code 15

391 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

EVERYONE, let me tell you: learning how to make my own movie popcorn has CHANGED MY. LIFETIME. I can watch great movies in the comfort of my home with the buttery air that seemingly permeates all existing theaters, all without the member sales normally required to do so. You could do it on the stove, but if you want an authentic experience, you need a commercial popper like this 16oz Great Northern machine, which drops to $ 289 after a steep $ 75 discount. Use those savings to match it. one of these portioned popcorn packages if you are a beginner

You'll place the beans on a warming tray that will keep your popcorn fresh and easily accessible all night, so your kids can get their own personal bags and stop digging their dirty little fingers into their bowl.

$37

Since Amazon

7 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$289

Since Amazon

4 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Did you buy too many non-perishables in early quarantine food fever? While they'll hold for a long time as long as you don't open them, you'll probably want more than just folding origami box and bag clips after you've dug. Right now, you can get five airtight containers for $ 33, from half a quarter to 4.2. Candies, Cookies, Grains, Seeds, Sugars, Rice and All Spices – Throw all the Powerpuff Girls ingredients into these things and throw those boxes in the recycling bin.

$33

Since Amazon

35 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

I've tried many car phone mounts in my day, and they all … sucked. Nothing could resist the basic bumps and turns of the city highway while cruising at 40 MPH. But i didn't try iOttie car mountIt seems to work, especially with all those positive reviews from Amazon! This mount locks that suction cup in place with a iron plastic grip, and you can rotate it so you can tell Spotify to stop playing THAT song. With the $ 20 discount car mount, now is the best time to grab one.

$twenty

Since Amazon

2897 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

With all the time you have, how have you not turned your place into Jetson's dream house? Step it up and you can start with the Nest Thermostat E, which B & H Photo has it for $ 139 today. You also can withdraw $ 50 from the 3rd generation Nest for a total of $ 199.

As long as you are willing and able to manipulate the cables to connect it to your HVAC system, it is compatible with many of the factory, you will enjoy a thermostat that can learn your home heating habits over time and adjust the temperature automatically, or you can configure it from remotely from the smartphone app if you don't trust robots. You could even use your voice through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa if you have a suitable smart speaker.

Now that things are as difficult as now, it can be difficult to feel at ease or to rest all night. If you've tried all the vitamins, sleep-oriented podcasts, and home remedies that Google can dole out, then maybe it's time to try a weighted blanket. Right now, Buzio 15 lb Weighted Blanket reduced to approximately $ 45, a 25% discount, using promo code OWZ3IA9H.

If that weight doesn't seem right for you, there is a 5 lb option, 18lb optionand 20 lb option, all of which can use the same promotional code.

$Four. Five

Since AmazonUse code OWZ3IA9H

2631 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Having more time to do your homework doesn't mean suddenly want to do them now. Still, the floor needs to be vacuumed if you don't want to track dirt all over the place, and a good robot vacuum can make the job less tedious. the Eufy BoostIQ 11S It is an excellent choice that will keep your place looking stylish without breaking the bank. Right now, Kinja readers can get it for $ 150 using the code KINJAEUFY. With it, you'll get over an hour of runtime per charge, and you'll even find your way back to your charging station when your juice is running low, so you won't have to worry too much.

$150

Since AmazonUse the code KINJAEUFY

2901 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Image: Dyson

Here are Dyson's best deals on Vacuum Cleaners, Car Vacuums, and Air Purifiers for April 2020.

It is spring cleaning time, and in the era of the pandemic, it seems more essential than ever. Dyson makes some really premium cleaning devices, but if there was ever a time to invest in a clean home, it's now.

Fortunately, many of Dyson's top vacuum cleaners and air purifiers are heavily discounted right now, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars on powerful home hardware.

Bored, long nights these days are the name of the game, so why not add excitement, especially if you snuggle up with a partner? Ella Paradis offers a totally pleasant treatment where you get two amazing vibrators for you and to have the orgasms of your life (together or separately) for only $ 69! Yep. Both vibrations would typically cost you around $ 140, but you basically get more than half off! Sure sounds satisfying to me, grab this deal before it's over!

There is no time like the present to start practicing basic hygiene. And if you want to step up your dental game to impress your coworkers when the time comes, we're offering you an advantage. For $ 36 less than the current rate, you can refresh those fangs with the Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit.

While I never personally tried the Colgate solution, I've used an LED whitening kit before, and it worked until I fell out of the car. Stick with it for 10 minutes a day, 10 days straight, and the light-activated blue hydrogen peroxide will quickly get your teefers in shape. Just plug it in, apply two vials of serum per day and voilà, you are golden (but your teeth are not!).

Lems Shoes | $ 120- $ 90 | Huckberry

Lems shoes The | $ 120- $ 90 | Huckberry
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

If you are familiar with Huckberry, you are probably quite adventurous. And if you're quite adventurous, you probably know or have a couple of Lems. These are the boots for life on the trails. And now they are 25% discount on all styles through 27 It's crazy to think that these sturdy structures made for climbing mountains and through rainforests are also designed to easily fit in your bag. Packable travel boots made of tough leather for rough terrain.

Lems is a company that has three things in mind when manufacturing each of its shoes: comfort, lightness and durability. The Colorado-based company takes all possibilities into account when designing each style they present. Even her sneakers are sturdy enough for outdoor and urban excursions. Free shipping on orders over $ 75, so everything in this sale will qualify for that.

Indochino has an incredible exclusive offer just for our readers, three of its beautiful custom shirts for $ 129 with code Kinja. As we've said before, they're known for their impeccable fit and style, so a deal like this is sure to revitalize your wardrobe. Because each shirt and suit is made specifically for you, Indocino guarantees the perfect fit for looks and comfort. And since most of us still work from home, those are two things that make the difference.

Indochino items bring the latest styles together with luxury fabrics, which is a winning combination if there ever was one. This offer puts three custom shirts in your wardrobe at the lowest price. Just because you're still social distancing doesn't mean you should do it for good fashion. Free shipping on all orders over $ 150

Yesterday we guided you How to do the perfect manicure at home. So today we offer an amazing offer from one of the best nail polish companies. Butter London It is coveted among lovers of embellished claws. With the promotional code MINI25 You can mix and match 5 mini lacquers. If I can make a suggestion, Oil Slick and Union Jack Black are personal favorites and really create a look. Both avant-garde and classic.

Depending on the selections you make, you could save a minimum of 50%, but it could be up to 60%. Half price for a little self-care, not too bad. And the wonderful people at Butter also give you two free gifts with every purchase. Add a few more things and get free shipping at $ 40.

From now until 30, you can get a 30% discount on the entire site at adidas.com. This includes full-priced and sale items. Adidas is giving us one of the best deals of the year here. I hooked these casual cuties to add to more collection kicks. Access the sale section and get some deep deals, just add the code APRIL. If you're looking for a great option in the Men's section, I love the look of the Stan Smith line.

Too bad, you can't use the deal on Yeezy, Pharrell, 4D, Boston Marathon or gift cards. But there are still plenty of shirts, socks, and tracksuits to choose from.

Free shipping on orders over $ 49, so you can probably get a few things at this spring sale.

Besame has had some beautiful collaborations with Disney over the years and this homage to the house mouse is no different. the two tone They are inspired by the black and white art that brought the steamboat captain to life in the 1930s. It is the perfect way to feel separated from the Magic Kingdom while the parks are closed.

The black hue (ink and paint) is actually a blackberry and berry flavored color. This is a shade that works with your personal pH to give you a totally unique purple-ish shade. Mickey Red is a strawberry shade / flavor taken directly from the rodent's pants and shoes. Both are down to $ 15 from $ 24.

As always, each tube is superbly constructed with art raised from the dawn of Disney. No code is needed for discounts. And there's free shipping on all orders over $ 50.

When I lived in Brooklyn, I considered cycling as my primary form of transportation. Public transportation from Bed-Stuy to Prospect Park is complicated, to say the least, and cycling significantly reduces the time you spend between neighborhoods. That said, without prior knowledge of the areas you're looking to traverse, biking is intimidating, to say the least. For $ 6 using the promo code KINJA014, you can save yourself the trouble and get a phone holder, perfect for GPS navigation.

$6 6

Since AmazonUse code KINJA014

634 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Many days, I just want to curl up in bed and eat Netflix or play video games until the end of the day. Unfortunately, I have responsibilities that prevent me most of the time, but when I get the chance, nothing beats a day of lying down. But you must dress for it! Jachs NY is having a sale on her super comfy fleece sweatshirts, and you can get something to wear on your day off for just $ 20. Just make sure you use the code C20 At the end of the purchase to obtain the discount.

I'm totally in love with ourselves and pampering ourselves, especially during a pandemic where stress is … high. My personal favorite of self-care is my skincare routine, but specifically these $ 18 24K gold masks under the eyes. They hydrate and treat sensitive skin under the eyes with collagen and hyaluronic acid so they look nice and plump after you're done. The package comes with 16 pairs of masks so you can sit down with a glass of wine and finally have a chance to just … relax.

$18 years

Since Amazon

131 bought by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Okay, so you have shirts. You have ties.You have almost everything you want for your wardrobe, right? Incorrect! And the jeans? Now you can go without pants, but you cannot go without pants to the supermarket. So head over to Express and pick up some jeans, with a 50% discount.

This sale includes styles like Vaqueros rectos slim elásticos de lavado oscuro Hyper Stretch, que es un bocado, pero una forma corta de decirlo es "un buen par de jeans". Si está desconectado del día y no se salta el día de la pierna, entonces el Jeans ajustados Hyper Slim Stretch de enjuague negros atléticos, otro bocado de un nombre de jean, será más de su agrado.

Sea cual sea su veneno de jean, ¡deberá elegirlo y comprar estos jeans esta semana, antes de que termine esta oferta!

Dolorosamente (y quiero decir dolorosamente) perdiendo sus tratamientos de spa? Te sorprenderá lo lejos que te llevará un dispositivo de masaje personal. Si bien es probable que no pueda entrar en todos sus rincones como en un par de manos talentosas, un masajeador portátil puede acercarse bastante. Los productos de Theragun están en grandes descuentos en Best Buy hoy, incluyendo $ 150 de descuento en el G3PRO, llevando su total a $ 450.

También obtendrás un Descuento de $ 100 en Hyperice Hypervolt Plusmás pierna and envolturas de hombro, bolas de masajeand más. Solo tenga cuidado de usarlo cerca de sus hijos, para que no los asuste y piensen que están en una visita al médico realmente extraña.

Con los gimnasios y los estudios de yoga cerrados en el futuro previsible, es fácil sentirse inquieto y perder su rutina de entrenamiento habitual. Afortunadamente, no es demasiado difícil replicar lo básico en casa, y con algunos accesorios puedes convertir tu habitación en un mini estudio de yoga en un apuro. Una buena almohada de yoga, como estos de Brentwood Home, puede ayudar a darle soporte a su cuerpo donde se necesita durante los estiramientos y hacer que esas posturas desafiantes sean un poco más fáciles de clavar. Para celebrar el Día de la Tierra, Brentwood está dando lectores de Kinja 25% de descuento en sus almohadas de yoga usando el código promocional KINJAYOGA hasta el 24 de abril.

Hay un límite de uno por cliente, pero también puedes tomar Brentwood&#39;s Paquete de yoga, que viene con las tres almohadas, por $ 150, un ahorro de aproximadamente $ 40.

Ilustración para el artículo titulado Viernes Mejores ofertas: Google Nest Mini, Discos duros Western Digital, Controlador iOverwatch / i Switch, Auriculares Bluetooth con audio de estado, Kit de blanqueamiento dental LED Colgate y más

Image: JACHS NY

Estas son las mejores ofertas de JACHS NY de abril de 2020.

Carga para la primavera con JACHS NY, que lleva ropa elegante para hombres y mujeres en todos los ámbitos. Ya sea que esté buscando ropa de trabajo desde casa que sea adecuada para llamadas de Zoom, ropa cómoda para el salón o acogedoras jammies, entonces seguramente encontrará algo excelente.

En este momento, usa el código promocional exclusivo de Kinja Deals KINJA50 para ahorrar un 50% en todos los artículos de la tienda, excepto los artículos de venta final, que ya están marcados incluso más allá de eso. JACHS NY también tiene devoluciones gratuitas, así que aproveche la oportunidad de algo que generalmente no compra.

Illustration for article titled Fridays Best Deals: Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, iOverwatch/i Switch Controller, Status Audio Bluetooth Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit, and More

Image: Indochino

The best Indochino sales for April 2020 are here.

Indochino is one of the top sites for full-service, customized menswear, using your measurements and a consultation with their master tailots to deliver suits and other clothing that fits like a dream. And it’s all delivered within two weeks.

Right now, Kinja Deals has an exclusive deal that can score you three custom Made to Measure shirts for a song, so look directly below for that. And then keep reading to find some of our other favorite deals from the site. Right now, there’s free shipping for all orders of $150 or more.

ComiXology is having a sale for the next week and calling it a discount on ‘Black Widow’ books. But there are none in the collection. ::shurgs:: However, one of my favorite Marvel comics of all time is and Natasha plays a very big part. Ed Brubaker’s run with the Winter Soldier is probably a top-three thing in the history of graphic novels for me. He takes such good care of Bucky by my standards. In The Longest Winter, Bucky teams up with Black Widow to uncover a slew of ex-Russian sleeper agents who have been re-activated. Butch Guice does some beautiful things with the art in the action sequences too. All four volumes are included in the sale and I can’t recommend these enough. If you’ve ever been curious about Bucky, Natasha, and even Clint (Hawkeye) this is a great place to start. Cursory knowledge should be fine.

Also in the sale is a hodge-podge of Secret Avengers books. I do really like what Warren Ellis did with this series. But my hat’s off to Ales Kot who really takes this book to new places in all three volumes. He does some fun things with Clint and Natasha plus I love the way Michael Walsh draws the Widow. Even the title of the first book tells you all, Let’s Have a Problem. Where our beloved heroes deal with three crises at once. Of all the options in this series, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)

You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which is normally $125, but has fallen to $92 over at Amazon.

You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

  • The Big Boss
  • Fist of Fury
  • The Way of the Dragon
  • Enter the Dragon
  • Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

$92

Since Amazon

40 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.

Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

As a Reinhardt main who relies on cunning instinct and ballsy energy to rack up eliminations, I always die a little inside when new (read: fookin’ overpowered) Overwatch characters like Echo come out. They just make my guy look like a complete scrub. You can either beat ‘em or join ‘em, and for a better chance at success in either endeavor, you should be playing on more than just Joy-Cons. Es por eso this PowerA wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch is perfect with its Overwatch skin. Reaper is front and center here, which may not be ideal if you have the same PTSD I do from hearing his ult pop off, but HEY: the controller is only $37, so we’ll just have to deal with it.

$37

Since Amazon

11 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Team Ninja seems to have released yet another banger in Nioh 2, the souls-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you’ve exhausted your backlog and looking for something new to play, you can pick the special edition up at Amazon right now for $11 off, or a final total of $69.

The special edition comes with a few extra niceties for the few extra dollars they’re requiring, including a steelbook case, an art book, and the season pass that’ll presumably put you in line for all the DLC that release down the road.

Here’s how Heather Alexandra at Kotaku starts off in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

the Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Sold? To buy.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $50 | Amazon

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, ordenador personal) | $50 | Amazon
Image: CD Projekt Red

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and ordenador personal, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.

What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

  • Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet
  • Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook
  • Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

  • World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore
  • Postcards from Night City
  • Map of Night City
  • Pegatinas

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

$fifty

Since Amazon

1313 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$fifty

Since Amazon

715 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$fifty

Since Amazon

907 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Illustration for article titled Fridays Best Deals: Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, iOverwatch/i Switch Controller, Status Audio Bluetooth Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit, and More

Image: Nintendo

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals for April 2020.

The Nintendo Switch has quickly become everybody’s best friend during the pandemic, given not only its vast and entertaining game library (Animal Crossing!) but also the ability to play anywhere you please. Like, you know, the couch, the bed, or the toilet. Hey, they’re still options.

Switch consoles are still very difficult to find in stores right now, so we can’t help you there – any link we find is usually sold out within the hour.

But we can help you save a bundle on top games and accessories with these sizzling deals below. Also, if you’re looking for details on the best Bluetooth headsets for Switch, we can help you there too.

Storage

Power

Audio

Cine en casa

$150 Off Sonos Sub or Playbar The | Sonos

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Fotografía

Home Goods

Smart Home

Kitchen

Tools AND Auto

Apparel

Beauty AND Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Aptitud

Movies & TV

Books & Comics

Gift Cards

Peripherals

ordenador personal

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo

Toys & Board Games

Listen, sometimes your space doesn’t smell as great as you would like it. It might not even be anything that you did, but these air purifying bags can help. They’re only $14 with a promo code, and come in a pack of eight, so you can spread them throughout your apartment or house for some sweet-smelling relief. But how do they even work? Well, the charcoal basically absorbs bad-smelling particles in the air, while at the same time, releasing a nice smell from the open, mesh fabric. You can reuse these for up to two years, depending on how bad your closet, car, or bathroom smells. Do what you gotta do and snatch ‘em before they’re gone! Just make sure to type in “XW4UYYIK” at checkout.

$14

Since AmazonUse code XW4UYYIK

724 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

When I was younger, I loved watching Xena: warrior princess. Xena was badass! That being said, I didn’t know the Xena story lived on in comic books. So consider my surprise and delight to not only learn about them, but also learn that they’re on sale on Amazon? Ambos Xena: warrior princess and Battlestar Galatica comics are on sale, so whether your poison is fantasy or sci-fi, you’re covered. These are digital copies, however, so make sure you have a good device to read them on!

$10

Since Amazon

15 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$8

Since Amazon

12 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

I don’t know if you know, but you’re supposed to take your fruits and vegetables out of the plastic bag before you place em’ inside of your fridge. But, sometimes we don’t have the luxury of protecting our produce from bruises, otherwise! Luckily, for a cheap $8, you can get 15 produce bags of different sizes that’ll hold your oranges, limes, and bell peppers without breaking a sweat. These produce bags are able to breathe while in the fridge, which means your fruits and veggies can last way longer. Grab a set before they’re gone.

$8

Since Amazon

768 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Done with cable? If you’re not much of a TV person and you just want to catch your daily news and Judge Judy episodes, perhaps a digital antenna is all you need. AUKEY’s is already cheap enough on its own, but it falls to an insanely low $7 with promo code CKUWWDEL.

Shipping with a signal amplifier and a 10-foot coaxial cable, AUKEY claims it serves up all local HD channels within 80 miles, but keep in mind those claims are usually based on more-than-ideal circumstances.

Even if you only get half that range, though, you should be in good shape. And you’ll be ready for 4K TV once the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is rolled out later this year, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

$7 7

Since AmazonUse code CKUWWDEL

2263 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

If you live in a small space, you know the importance of getting stuff on the wall. When it comes to your TV, getting it off the entertainment center saves tons of space for consoles and other devices. This particular TV mount can hold TVs as big at 75 inches, and can also swivel for the best viewing angle. By using the code RGLKNST8 at checkout, you can get this stand for just $35.

$35

Since AmazonUse code RGLKNST8

1138 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

None of us can travel right now… which makes it a great time to stock up on travel stuff! If you’re planning to travel out of the country, you’ll learn quick that other countries will have different outlets than the US. That’s not a fun lesson to learn when your phone is dying! So be prepared with this monster of a travel adapter, which covers four major power types with ease. Use the code EF5S76U6 at checkout and grab it for only $9.

$9 9

Since AmazonUse code EF5S76U6

248 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Wish your car had a dash cam? you don’t have to initiate another auto loan for the privilege. Sólo buy AUKEY’s dual dash camera instead, which gives you a 1080p view of both your front and rear sides, complete with infrared kits for night vision. Usually $150, you can chop 30% off your order with exclusive coupon code KINJA72G, your final total being $105.

Beyond the live feed, the dash cam will automatically record auto incidents thanks to an integrated accelerometer, as well as anytime someone comes within view of the cameras, giving you proof and protection in cases of theft, accidents, and police encounters.

$150

Since Amazon

107 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Once things have gone at least a bit back to normal, you may feel the urge to venture out into the world and see the things you missed. If you’re planning on lugging a couple devices with you, say your phone and a Kindle or maybe your iPad, you’ll wanna make sure they don’t run out of juice mid-trek. RAVPower’s 20100mAh portable charger, which Kinja readers can get for $59 using the code KINJA415, has plenty of power to keep all your gear going. In addition to one USB-A port and one USB-C port, this charger also has one AC power port, for when a Lightning cable won’t do the job.

$70

Since Amazon

96 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

While our lives have been changed in countless ways because of the ongoing pandemic, if you tend to struggle with finding something to watch amid the massive content libraries of the countless streaming services available, that’s probably been a frustrating constant in this uncertain time.

For those times where you just can’t buckle down on a new show, live TV can be a quick way to just turn something on and kick back. Right now Sling TV is offering its service for free from 5 pm EST to midnight EST every night, just in time for the NFL draft tomorrow night.

Escucha. This pandemic has made us germaphobes. I’m not afraid to admit that. And real germaphobes clean surfaces as often as they see fit. That’s were this $ 5 pack of Scotch Brite sponges come into play! Along with your favorite disinfectant or dish soap, you can scrub down dishes, appliances, as well as counters without scratching or ruining the surfaces themselves. Did I mention the pack is only $5?! I don’t know, sounds like a deal to me. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

$5 5

Since Amazon

1772 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter.

This one is only $30 when you type in the promo code FFSDWQ4Y at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 4.5L gasoline engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.

$30

Since AmazonUse code FFSDWQ4Y

821 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

For those of us stuck inside right now, cooking has been a comforting source of distraction that’s doubled as a way to pick up or perfect a new hobby. Nobody saw this coming, though, so maybe your kitchen gear isn’t ready for all the slicing and dicing you’re about to do. Kyoku’s Damascus chef’s knife, normally $89, is available for $79 with the promo code KYOKUL2I.

Being Damascus steel, it should be durable enough to weather a bit of wear and tear in the kitchen without getting too dull. Use this beautiful knife for chopping up some veggies to toss in tonight’s tasty dish.

$79

Since AmazonUse code KYOKUL2I

244 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Amazon has these amazing headphones for just $278, or $72 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

$278

Since Amazon

836 purchased by readersG / O Media may receive a commission

If Amazon sells out, you can also pick them up from Best Buy for $280.

