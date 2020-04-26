Tim S. Novi, MI. (Up News Info Detroit)

My name is Tim S and I work for CBS62 in Southfield. On April 14 I read that the heartwarming series that my wife and I love, God made me a friend will come to an end. Tonight, the finale of the two-hour series will air after 60 minutes on CBS62.

Wait why Why would Up News Info take this wonderful show away from viewers? The message of the program at its core is how doing good is still important.

According to tvseriesfinale.com

What is this TV show about?

Broadcast by the Up News Info television network, God made me a friend Stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with recurring Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu. Set in New York City, the series revolves around a thoughtful and open-minded podcaster named Miles (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father (Morton), a former reverend. Miles's life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social networks from a user named "God,quot;. Eventually he accepts the request and begins to search his new friend's account, convinced that it is a hoax. He partners with journalist Cara Bloom (Beane) and gets extra help from his sister Ali (Leslie) and his hacker friend, Rakesh (Sharma). Miles is convinced that the "God,quot; account is an elaborate hoax and is dedicated to discovering the truth. Meanwhile, he is playing and, in the process, seeing that his life changed forever..

So explain to me why a program with such a positive message has to come to an end. In this crazy period of time, we are currently losing ourselves in a "Good,quot; story that is good for you, right?

Before wrapping up, the real reason this show and many others throughout television history have put it aside is the dreaded TV ratings game. Please read below.

Season Two Ratings

The second season of God made me a friend It is averaging a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.20 million viewers. Compared to the first season, that has decreased by 27% in the demo, by 20% in the audience. Find out how God made me a friend It compares to other Up News Info television shows.

As you can see, TV ratings numbers are everything on TV, and even if my wife Laurie and I love this hour-long trip to

"Good-Ville,quot;, if the show's numbers aren't good, the show won't last long.

Telly's take

Will Up News Info cancel or renew? God made me a friend for season three? At this point, based on the rankings, I think the series will be renewed. I will follow the ratings and update this page with innovative developments. Sign up for free alerts at God made me a friend Cancellation or renewal news.

So for now we are crossing our fingers for this wonderful show to be renewed. The end of two hours tonight should be a comforting journey with Miles, Cara and Rakesh. Consider watching God Friended Me tonight at 8pm on CBS62.

It will entertain you and pull your heart. It is the perfect show for a Sunday night.. Enjoy.

Credit: tvseriesfinale.com

