Glendale Barber calls customers "Angels,quot; for paying upfront after their business was forced to close – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The coronavirus pandemic has caused people to lose their jobs, get sick and cry for their loved ones.

The warm smiles that help people through difficult days are now covered in masks.

Comforting hugs and congratulatory handshakes are considered dangerous, and companies are closing.

Los Angeles barber who plays guitar Freddy Martinez, whose business took a hit due to Safer-At-Home orders, now spends nights in his shop due to the virus.

He and his wife made a sleeping arrangement, with him at the barbershop and her at home with their youngest daughter who has a medical condition, so that at least one parent can stay healthy.

"I am the one who goes and buys the food, buys the medicines and runs the errands, and I think it will be safer," Martínez said.

COVID-19 has changed his life, but he says that despite all the things this virus was ready to take away from him, he has seen his community unite on his behalf like no other.

Her clients, who usually give only a few dollars plus tips for a haircut, started paying in advance.

They look at Martinez, their former barber, as a friend and mentor in the community.

"He is a barber but he is almost a spiritual advisor," said Brendan Brady.

For his community and clients, Martínez is a donor.

"Help strangers. People just come to their house and share any food you have with them, "said Brady.

Martinez says about a dozen clients have paid him in advance, one of them for two years of haircuts.

"Next month, I was pretty worried about what was going to happen and then, like the angels, they started coming and helping me," Martinez said.

He says the generosity has allowed him to make his bill next month.