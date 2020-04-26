Gigi Hadid hugging Zayn Malik in Sweet Birthday Party Post

Instagram

The stunner on the runway celebrates her 25th birthday by meeting at home with her boyfriend, close family and friends amidst the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

Gigi hadid shared heartfelt thanks to his "quarantine family" including his sister Bella Hadid and beau Zayn Malik, who helped make her 25th birthday special during the coronavirus crisis.

The supermodel marked the milestone on Thursday, April 23, 2020 and, taking Instagram on Saturday to share a gallery of photos from the big day, wrote: "I had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who did! So special to me, along with all the love I felt from everyone! Thank you all for the birthday messages, I took them with me yesterday! "

She continued: "I am grateful and fortunate that my family and friends, near and far, are healthy and safe, and although I missed my loved ones with whom I wish I could have celebrated, I know these times will make us even more grateful for the union that will be in the future! "

"I will never forget my 25th birthday (birthday)," he added.

Gigi also thanked the Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, who made her giant cream cheese bagel cake, with a note: "I really cried tears! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can't believe you made this cake for me while I was at the bakery. it's closed. It means more to me than you know … Grateful, honest, your biggest admirer. "

In a later post, the star shared a sweet Boomerang video clip of herself, Bella and Zayn hugging each other on an outside deck while Gigi held up two huge silver '2' shaped balloons. and & # 39; 5 & # 39 ;.

