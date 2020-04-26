Get comfortable at home with $ 36 sweaters from The Tie Bar

Round neck merino wool sweater The | $ 36 | The tie bar | Use code WFH20

I've been obsessed with sweaters lately. I don't know why, since I live in Florida, where the temperature is "too hot" 10 months a year, but … sweaters are comfortable. The Tie Bar doesn't care that it's almost May, and they have three great looking sweaters for you to grab. With the code WFH20You'll be able to get them for $ 36. You could also get two to qualify for free shipping!