Game End Anniversary with Rewatch – Up News Info

It's been a year since Anthony Russo and Joe Russo pre-ordered the Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga with Avengers Endgame And to celebrate this milestone, the couple will look again and get a glimpse of the epic superhero photo via Twitter on April 27 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, and there may be some special guests joining them.

The official Instagram account of Russo Brothers published a photo of Thor Mjolnir's faithful hammer with the caption: "In honor of the first anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, watch the movie again with us TOMORROW starting at 4 pmPT / 7pmET. We'll be LIVE tweeting throughout the entire movie and we'll be LIVE on IG for the first hour. We can even have a special guest appear on IG … Join us using #AvengersAssemble. Who's in there? "

The tweet comes after the Russo brothers released their last photo. Extraction starring Thor Chris Hemsworth himself and directed by Sam Hargrave. It also comes after Up News Info named the trillion dollars. Avengers Endgame as his number one movie in his most successful tournament of 2019.