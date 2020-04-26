Former Xaverian star Joe Gaziano joins the Chargers

Joe Gaziano, a Scituate native and Xaver standout, reportedly signs with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Athletic's Daniel Popper reported Saturday night.

Gaziano, a 6-foot-4-inch, 275-pound defensive lineman, ended his career in the Northwest with 100 solo tackles, 53 assisted tackles, a program record of 30 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. He reportedly ran a 5.07 40-yard run and completed 25 225-pound reps on the Northwestern pro day.

Prior to Northwestern, he was the No. 1 prospect out of Massachusetts and was named the 2014 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year. He considered attending Boston College, among other schools.

"I am very happy for Joe's opportunity," former Xaverian coach Charlie Stevenson told Boston.com. "I wish you the best in your next effort."

