Former MSNBC presenter Chris Matthews says his tainted departure was justified – Up News Info

Bassett said, "When I giggled and said nothing, he followed the makeup artist."

At another time, Matthews commented on a red dress that Bassett was wearing and asked, "Are you going out tonight?" Bassett said she "didn't know," and Matthews told the makeup artist, "Make sure you wipe this off your face after the show. We didn't make it up so a guy in a bar can look at her like that."

Bassett said the comments "undermined my ability to do my job well. And after I published a story about it, even though I didn't call it, dozens of people came up to say they knew exactly who he was. Many had similar stories." Bassett said he did not identify Matthews at the time for fear of online retaliation.

Matthews told Vanity Fair that his comments to Bassett were not correct.