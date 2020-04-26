Former MSNBC presenter Chris Matthews says his tainted departure was justified – Up News Info

MSNBC cable news anchor Chris Matthews admitted that his comments about the women and others justified his abrupt retirement last month.
Speaking to Vanity Fair in her first interview since that outing, the first Hardball The host admitted to a journalist account in GQ magazine alleging that Matthews made inappropriate comments.
That story led to revived reports of Matthews' previous misconduct, including news that he had been reprimanded in 1999 after a similar incident with an MSNBC employee. That reportedly resulted in an agreement with that employee.
On the GQ account, writer Laura Bassett said she was preparing to appear on Matthew's show when she said, "Keep putting makeup on her, I'll fall in love with her."
Bassett said, "When I giggled and said nothing, he followed the makeup artist."
At another time, Matthews commented on a red dress that Bassett was wearing and asked, "Are you going out tonight?" Bassett said she "didn't know," and Matthews told the makeup artist, "Make sure you wipe this off your face after the show. We didn't make it up so a guy in a bar can look at her like that."
Bassett said the comments "undermined my ability to do my job well. And after I published a story about it, even though I didn't call it, dozens of people came up to say they knew exactly who he was. Many had similar stories." Bassett said he did not identify Matthews at the time for fear of online retaliation.
Matthews told Vanity Fair that his comments to Bassett were not correct.
"I didn't argue about it, I didn't deny it," said Matthews. Accepted I accepted the credibility of the complaint in the article. I didn't want to challenge the person who filed the complaint and wrote the article. I thought it was very credible and certainly within the rights of the person to write that article, of course. That was very justified. Basically, as I said, to repeat myself, it is inappropriate in the workplace to congratulate someone on their appearance, this is in the makeup chair, and I did it. "
Bassett acknowledged Matthews' comments in a tweet Saturday night.
“I somehow missed that Chris Matthews confirmed my story about him to Vanity Fair yesterday. I appreciate you owning this and respect how you handled it. And to all those who thoughtfully said I was lying: please read this, ”he wrote, linking the story.
%MINIFYHTMLaf18f7483bee9e0416dca00391b10a0814%