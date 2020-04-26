Former MSNBC presenter Chris Matthews says his tainted departure was justified – Up News Info

MSNBC cable news anchor Chris Matthews admitted that his comments about the women and others justified his abrupt retirement last month.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in her first interview since that outing, the first Hardball The host admitted to a journalist account in GQ magazine alleging that Matthews made inappropriate comments.

That story led to revived reports of Matthews' previous misconduct, including news that he had been reprimanded in 1999 after a similar incident with an MSNBC employee. That reportedly resulted in an agreement with that employee.

On the GQ account, writer Laura Bassett said she was preparing to appear on Matthew's show when she said, "Keep putting makeup on her, I'll fall in love with her."

