Former Bear Jay Cutler and Reality Star Wife File for Divorce – Up News Info Detroit

CHICAGO (AP) – Reality show star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced.

Cavallari announced Sunday in a Instagram post that the couple separates after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the

children we are very proud of ”, he wrote in a publication accompanied by a photo of the two walking embraced.

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. He was with the Bears between 2009 and 2016.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – March 05: Kristin Cavallari attends the James SS20 Uncommon Launch Party hosted by Kristin Cavallari at Gracias Madre on March 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images)

Cavallari gained fame in the series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,quot;, which debuted in 2004. His E! The network series "Very Cavallari,quot; after his life and marriage premiered in 2018.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images)

Cavallari and Cutler have three young children: two sons and one daughter.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

