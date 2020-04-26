Fire Damage to Downtown St. Helena Bank of America Branch – Up News Info San Francisco

S T. HELENA (Up News Info SF) – A Saturday night fire broke through the second floor of a downtown St. Helena building that housed a Bank of America branch, seriously damaging the structure, authorities said.

A bystander called 911 to report the fire around 6 p.m. The caller reported seeing smoke rising from the roof of the building on Adams Street near Library Lane.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen told Napa Register that the fire started on a parapet wall on the roof of the building's second floor.

There was a worker in the building at the time of the fire who was able to escape unscathed.

While firefighters were able to limit the fire to the second floor, the first floor suffered significant water damage. Firefighters from the St. Helena, Calistoga and Napa Fire Departments helped fight the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire caused nearly $ 1 million in damage to the building.