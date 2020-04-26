Home Entertainment Famous children breaking up their parents' interviews in quarantine

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are doing most of their interviews from home, and it has resulted in many hilarious interruptions from their adorable children, who don't give a damn.

Stars like Chris Hemsworth, Kim Kardashian and mostly Jimmy Fallon have found themselves forgiving their children and I can't help but laugh when it happens!

Here are some celebrities that have been robbed of their quarantined spotlight by their children:

Youtube

While promoting his new Netflix movie, ExtractionChris's sons decided it would be the perfect opportunity to interrupt their father's Zoom interview. At one point, her son joined the call, then threw pillows at the computer. Say ah! Watch the interview here.

2]

Kelly Clarkson:

Youtube

While interviewing her Trolls World Tour Costa Ricans Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Kelly joined her two adorable children, River Rose and Remington, who were visibly amazed. Watch the interview here.


Twitter: @CAgovernor

Kim has spent a lot of quality time with her quarantined children. While filming a PSA of social estrangement, her daughter North West crashed the video and was arguably the most beautiful companion in the world. Look at the PSA here.

Youtube

Jimmy's daughters have become his unintended ghosts since the star of the late-night show began filming at home. Moments before her interview with Jennifer Garner, her daughter Frances decided that she wanted to spend time between dad and daughter. Watch the interview here.

5]

Jimmy Fallon, part two:

Youtube

While interviewing Halle Berry, Jimmy's daughter Winnie stopped by to say hi and it was so funny. Watch the interview here.

6]

Kevin Jonas:

Youtube

Kevin Jonas' daughters Valentina and Alena blocked their interview with their uncles Joe and Nick in Tonight's showAnd can we talk about how nice it is to see Kevin in "strict dad,quot; mode? Watch the interview here.

7]

Jason Bateman:

Youtube

Jason Bateman was unable to escape his daughter Maple, despite the fact that she was outside while talking to Jimmy Kimmel. She still managed to interrupt her interview and the results were fun. Look at the moment here.

Praise these parents and their patience. Have your children interrupted your meetings while working from home? Tell us in the comments!

