Famous children breaking up their parents' interviews in quarantine

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are doing most of their interviews from home, and it has resulted in many hilarious interruptions from their adorable children, who don't give a damn.
Stars like Chris Hemsworth, Kim Kardashian and mostly Jimmy Fallon have found themselves forgiving their children and I can't help but laugh when it happens!
Here are some celebrities that have been robbed of their quarantined spotlight by their children:
Kelly Clarkson:
Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission.
Jimmy Fallon, part two:
Kevin Jonas:
Jason Bateman:
Praise these parents and their patience. Have your children interrupted your meetings while working from home? Tell us in the comments!
