Fallen Marine Killed in Iraq Honored at Simi Valley Parade – Up News Info Los Angeles

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Hundreds of people in the community attended a parade in Simi Valley on Sunday to honor the life of the fallen Marine Artillery Sergeant. Diego Pongo.

The 34-year-old decorated hero and war father died in March, but has not had a proper burial due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Despite the great loss this has had for us with Diego's death on March 8, we have also had a great deal of community support," said his mother Kathryn Steffen.

Pongo was in the Marine Corps for 16 years and had missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He died while accompanying Iraqi security forces during a mission to remove an ISIS fortress.

"We miss our son very much, he is in our hearts," said his father Carlos Pongo.

The family is planning to hold a full memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery as soon as it is allowed.