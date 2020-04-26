Facebook is zooming in with new video features – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Facebook has a long history of expanding its features to emulate top competitors. You are now taking the Platform Zoom of the moment.

The Menlo Park-based tech giant is creating a new video conferencing version of its Messenger app called Messenger Rooms, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday.

The new service will allow users to host a meeting with up to 50 people at a time with no time limit, Zuckerberg said in a video announcement. (The free version of Zoom allows up to 100 people together, but for up to 40 minutes.) Facebook users can invite people to Messenger Rooms even if they don't have Facebook accounts.

The use of video calling services has exploded in recent months as the coronavirus outbreak forces people around the world to work and socialize from home. And few have been more popular than Zoom, which has added tens of millions of users thanks to its ability to host large virtual meetings and fun additions, such as customizable photographic backgrounds.

That's another feature Facebook is implementing: The company said Messenger Rooms will feature AI-enabled virtual funds. But Facebook's background will span 360 degrees, which Zuckerberg bragged about will take the experience to the "next level."

Rooms can currently be accessed through the Messenger app or Facebook's main platform, but will soon be added to the company's other apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The service will be rolled out in some countries this week and will expand globally in the coming weeks.

Facebook is also expanding its existing video services, which have seen a huge increase in usage during the pandemic. More than 700 million people participate in video calls on their apps every day, and usage has more than doubled in many countries in recent months, Zuckerberg said.

The company will start by doubling the maximum number of people who can simultaneously join a video call on WhatsApp, its mobile messaging service, from four to eight. That update will be released next week, Zuckerberg said.

"WhatsApp is the only end-to-end encrypted video call service," he added, in what may have been a hidden blow to the recent controversies over Zoom's privacy and security protections.

Zuckerberg announced a number of other updates in response to the pandemic on Friday, including a "virtual dating,quot; video feature on Facebook's dating service and expanded services for Facebook's video chat hardware tool Portal.

