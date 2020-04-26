Extraction review: Chris Hemsworth stars in another testosterone-laden heroic fantasy

Dir: Sam Hargrave. Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, David Harbor. 18 cert, 116 minutes

Extraction It belongs to an irrepressible genre of cinema: that of the action thriller with its white man armed with weapons sent to destroy exotic places. This new entry, released on Netflix, comes from the pen of Joe Russo, best known for the Marvel blockbusters he directed with his brother Anthony, including Avengers Endgame. It is an adaptation of his own graphic novel. CityAlthough the stage has shifted from South America to Asia, revealing, with little impact on history. Bangladesh now has its "own Pablo Escobar", with its fondness for finger cutting and unbuttoned shirts paired with lots of gold chains. It is a vision of foreign brutality treated as totally interchangeable, without the weight of political or social conscience.

In Mumbai, a schoolboy (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) languishes in majestic isolation, surrounded by the chrome, glass, and marble of his father's ultra-minimalist home. After being abducted suddenly outside a local nightclub, it is revealed that he is the son of India's foremost drug trafficker. His kidnappers work for the most prominent drug trafficker in Bangladesh, Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli). Presumably, this is just business as usual. A black market mercenary, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), is called in to extract the boy, the title is really in the nose, from Amir's base of operations in Dhaka. The rescue is very easy, but leaving the city is more complicated. Amir has influenced both the police and the army, so all bridges and roads have been blocked.





The stage is set for all the usual ambushes, confrontations and betrayals. Admittedly, there is some ingenuity in how director Sam Hargrave handles the material. I like John wickChad Stahelski and David Leitch before him, is a stunt coordinator-turned-director, having doubled Chris Evans' stunts in several of his appearances as Captain America. And, like its predecessors, it shows a clear desire to immerse its audience in the center of the action. In an 11-minute sequence made to look like a single, uninterrupted shot, we follow Tyler as he walks in and out of the apartments and runs along the rooftops. The camera surrounds him like a particularly determined house fly.

While Extraction undoubtedly takes advantage of Hemsworth's divine physique, wastes the youthful charm that made his presence in Thor: Ragnarok and Ghostbusters Very nice.Maybe he plays with his Australian origins (it's all "fackin 'this, bloody fackin' that, bro!"), but otherwise he fits perfectly into the role of reformed brute: stiff and soulless until your child melts your heart. to protect.

This is just another testosterone-laden heroic fantasy, so much so that the only prominent female character in the film, Golshifteh Farahani's arms dealer, is made to represent a parody of masculinity. In one scene, she absentmindedly plays with two heavy silver balls. In another, he strokes a missile launcher, the most phallic of weapons. Hargrave could have imagined Extraction like next John wick or Atomic blondeBut your movie can't help but align with all the old conventions.