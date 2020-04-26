Experts fear "quarantine fatigue,quot; will begin

Researchers tracking smartphone data say they recently made a disturbing discovery: For the first time since states began implementing stay-home orders in mid-March to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, Americans are staying less at home. .

The change nationwide during the week of April 13 was relatively slight. However, any loss of momentum, particularly when stay-in-place orders remain in place in most parts of the country, has some public health experts concerned about "quarantine fatigue." They say any increase in travel is premature when staying home remains the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus until widespread testing and contact tracing are available.

"We saw something that we hoped would not happen, but it's there," said Lei Zhang, principal investigator and director of the Maryland Transportation Institute at the University of Maryland. "It seems that collectively we are getting a little tired. It seems that people are relaxing on their own to travel more."

Zhang said he anticipates that the number of people staying at home will continue to decline as some states begin to allow the reopening of businesses, beaches and other public facilities. That process began last week in South Carolina and Georgia.

Public health experts say any data showing widespread public resolution or cooperation that begins to decline is remarkable. Because this is the first pandemic in the United States in 100 years, they don't know how long people are willing to tolerate cabin fever for the common good.

However, they say they are not surprised that a crash occurred in a week that saw the first highly publicized challenges to such orders by protesters and President Donald Trump, who tweeted his support to "liberate,quot; states from the closings. The White House also released federal guidelines that week for states seeking to reopen their economies. And a growing number of governors, including in Texas, Minnesota and Vermont, set dates for when they planned to gradually lift the restrictions.

By April 17, researchers found that the proportion of people who presumably stayed at home, meaning their phones didn't move for at least a mile that day, decreased from a national average of 33 percent to 31 percent. percent, compared to the previous Friday. This happened after six weeks of the percentage of staying at home increasing or remaining stable.

The number of business trips remained almost the same. However, the average number of daily personal trips increased to 2.5 per person, compared to 2.4 the previous Friday, an increase of 4 percent. Travel between counties and states also increased.

Because the study sample size is so large (more than 100 million cell phones are observed monthly), even the small changes are statistically significant, Zhang said.

Dr. Wilbur Chen, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said it is too early to know whether the findings reveal a week-long failure or the start of a trend. Chen, a member of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's Maryland covid-19 task force in Maryland, said he is on the lookout for the data, but investigators will not know for several weeks whether more travel led to more hospitalizations or deaths from coronavirus. more reliable measures of the spread of the virus.

"But it all makes sense," said Chen. "If people are away from home, there is an increased risk of transmission, and when there is transmission, there are more cases of hospitalizations and deaths."

George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, said he is concerned to hear that more people are venturing as infections continue to rise in much of the country.

"We are going to have to do this carefully," Rutherford said of states beginning to ease restrictions. "Letting people decide for themselves because they are bored is not a good way to do it… This is not the time to let it go."

Experts have theories as to why the week of April 13, the most recent information available, became a turning point. Many homebound Americans reached the fifth week milestone, technically entering a second month, with no clear end in sight. Even with the rise of video calls and virtual cocktail hours, they say, feelings of loneliness and isolation continue to rise. Mild spring temperatures also likely attracted people, particularly in the warmer regions where a hot and sticky summer will soon arrive.

Nor is it a coincidence, they say, that the resolution would start to dwindle amid Trump-backed protests, even as most Americans tell pollsters that they support the stay-at-home requirements.

Lorien Abroms, a professor of public health at George Washington University, said it doesn't help that the public has received "mixed messages," including Trump's "tacit support,quot; of protesters.

"I think the message is getting around that you can give in to your fatigue and say 'enough,'" Abroms said.

According to some experts, some people may also have mistakenly believed that they could safely start giving up the rules of staying home when some governors began publicly announcing how and when their economies would reopen.

"People can feel it coming, so they get more anxious," said Susan Hassig, an associate professor of epidemiology at Tulane University. "He is like a child before Christmas."

Governors in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee announced the reopening dates on Monday, after the latest cell phone data was analyzed. However, the percentages of people who stayed at home in those states as of April 17 were already among the lowest in the country, between 23 and 26 percent.

Travis Gayles, the Montgomery County, Maryland chief of health, called the potential problem of residents losing patience "an important point that I think every jurisdiction across the country is grappling with to make sure we reinforce our message related to the shelter-site. "

Gayles said he was not familiar with the data, but questioned whether Montgomery residents could have ventured further after the county began requiring buyers to cover their faces in stores, pharmacies and other retailers.

Still, Gayles said: “The message is very clear. We are still encouraging people to stay home and just go out when they need to, "like going to work or the supermarket.

The reversal was first evident last week, when Maryland researchers continued to analyze smartphone movements through app location data. The aggregated and anonymous data, while imperfect, is an easy and consistent way to measure the number of people moving, Zhang said. He said the researchers are sharing the mobility data with government officials and epidemiologists who model the spread of covid-19.

The nationwide drop in the researchers' "social distancing index,quot; began on April 14. That was a day before thousands of protesters in Michigan received national attention for obstructing the roads around the state capitol, demanding that the restrictions be eased and people allowed to return to work.

The social distancing index reflects the number of people staying at home, as well as how much and how far they travel by plane, car, transit, bicycle and on foot, Zhang said. Phones that did not make any stops of 10 minutes or more, such as those on people for a bike ride or dog walk, were considered to be staying at home, Zhang said.

In the Washington region, the District of Columbia and its suburbs saw an increase in travel and a 1 to 5 percent drop in people who stayed home before April 17. The biggest drop occurred in Arlington County, Virginia, where 50 percent of residents stayed home, down from 55 percent the previous Friday. However, Arlington tied with the District for the highest percentage in the region.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, the number of people staying home fell from 45 percent to 43 percent, while Prince George's County fell from 37 percent to 34 percent. In northern Virginia, Fairfax County fell from 46 percent to 44 percent, while Prince William County ended the week at 34 percent and Loudoun County at 37 percent.

Of course, data has its limits. Zhang said investigators are still trying to determine where people are going. If someone made a round trip to walk alone in the forest, for example, they would be considered to make two trips, even though the virus was not more likely to spread or contract.

Tulane's Hassig said the data is interesting because the United States has such limited experience that it requires residents to stay home for long periods. Quarantines are generally small enough that local health officials can register daily to monitor people's symptoms and encourage them to remain isolated. Also, he said, most last a maximum of 14 to 21 days. "Generally, we can reduce the likelihood of substantial quarantine fatigue," Hassig said. "… On this massive scale, support and encouragement can be lost."

Coronavirus home stay orders are much less restrictive than quarantines, but public health experts say convincing people to stay will become increasingly difficult as the weeks go by. The more effectively such orders reduce infection rates, they claim, the more some people will incorrectly assume that they are no longer needed.

Most importantly, experts say, governments that want to discourage people from venturing must better understand why they do so. The response to the concern, for example, could be to reopen larger parks or close more streets to traffic to allow people to go outdoors at safe distances. If some people start driving for Uber or Lyft because they lost their retail job, the answer could be more financial help. For those who feel isolated, experts say the government's messages of sympathy and compassion would help.

"Isolation is real. Loneliness is real, ”said GWU's Abroms. "We need to add that to our messages. . . . We have to admit that staying at home is not easy. "