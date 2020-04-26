Executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter on Showtime’s land Homeland ’- Up News Info San Francisco

"Homeland,quot; has been one of the most successful shows in Showtime history and the drama series finale airs this Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. EST / PST.

The show stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patankin and tells the story of a CIA officer named Carrie Mathison, who is one of the organization's best agents, and also someone who is unpredictable due to her bipolar disorder. Executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter has been on the journey with the show since its 2012 premiere and is very grateful for the opportunity to play a role in the show's success.

"You only get some of these in a career where you have amazing stories and the idea that you want to be in the room with the smartest people and not be the smartest person in the room," Linka Glatter said in an interview with Up News Info. Local & # 39; s. DJ Sixsmith. “We have these amazing, complicated and layered characters at the heart of it all. Every year, we have reinvented the wheel. We went to a different country and started again. I think he has kept the narration very alive and fresh. We meet with the intelligence community before each season begins. Show creator Alex Gansa always starts by asking what your biggest fear is and what keeps you awake at night. "

While Linka Glatter has worked on television for a long time, he has never seen a character like the one Daines plays in Mathison.

"Carrie Mathison is a game-changing female character," said Linka Glatter. “She is layered and complicated and not a single note in any way. She does not always do the right thing. In fact, you are diving into areas that are extremely difficult, but it is always compelling. She is always dedicated to the mission. She is as layered and complicated as any male character and when this started 10 years ago, there weren't many female characters like this. "

Broadcast the entire "Homeland,quot; on Showtime Anytime.