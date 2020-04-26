ESPN Apologizes for Draft NFL Graphic on Tee Higgins' Mother

ESPN apologized Sunday for a draft of the NFL chart highlighting a woman's struggle with drug addiction, saying it "shouldn't have been broadcast,quot; during Saturday's broadcast. The woman is the mother of wide receiver Tee Higgins, who later wrote on Twitter that he was proud of her.

I am proud of my mother for changing her life for me and my sister! I have no problem with showing the world that my mother is a real fighter🖤🙏🏾 https://t.co/11xKrf4wlV – Tee Higgins⁵ (@ teehiggins5) April 26, 2020

Limited by orders to stay home due to the new coronavirus pandemic, draft viewers were able to see Roger Goodell as he served as the event's master of ceremonies from his basement.

The broadcast also featured stories of the players' personal tragedies, including deceased relatives or other difficult issues. Some of those stories were captured in short graphics.

Higgins, who played for Clemson and was caught by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round, was the focus of one of those charts, which aired on ABC, according to an ESPN representative. ABC and ESPN are the property of Disney.

The graph reads:

Hometown: Oak Ridge, Tenn.

"Finalist for Tennessee Mr. Basketball; offered offers from Louisville, Auburn and Tennessee

"Sister KeKe played basketball for Middle Tennessee State

"Mom, Camillia, struggled with drug addiction for 16 years."

Higgins quickly tweeted that he had no problem with that.

"I am proud of my mother for changing her life for me and my sister!" he wrote. "I have no problem with showing the world that my mother is a true fighter."

Higgins' chart "should not have been broadcast," ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post on Sunday.

"It was a mistake and we apologize for it," he said in the statement. "We want our draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, recognize the obstacles they've had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graph lacked the proper context."

The line attached little importance to the story of Higgins and his mother.

"All I ever wanted to do was what I thought would make my mother more proud," Higgins said in a video tweeted by the NFL.

"When I was younger, I went in and out of a house with my aunt, because my mother was a drug addict and was in and out of prison," she told reporters on the NFL Scouting combine in February. "I didn't really grow up with her that much. Her boyfriend shot her twice … sorry, it's a hard story to tell … but her boyfriend shot her twice when she was in kindergarten. Just watching her go through the fights she did, it was kind of like nothing else. I don't wish that on anyone. Now that she is 12 years old clean, she is amazing and all thanks to the man upstairs. It is something I hope no one will go through. Her story is why I am here, She kept me playing soccer. I want to keep her stress free. I don't want her to work anymore. I want her to live her best life.

"He's had a worse time than me, so having a bad play, a bad game, I think it's nothing compared to that." He's at home, calling me every night, telling me to make sure to pray, to stay in the books so I can get these interviews, and God be with you. "

Her mother Camillia Stewart told The Greenville News in December that her life came "to a point where I got tired."

"I wanted something better. I wanted my children to feel better. They didn't deserve it. They didn't ask for that, "Stewart said." So why keep going through something they shouldn't be going through? Having my children there to support me means everything to me. They loved me unconditionally. "

Higgins was not the only player whose personal problems were highlighted. Another graphic noted that Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs' father died of heart failure in 2008. And one mentioned that the mother of Laviska Shenault, a former Colorado catcher recruited by the Jacksonville Jaguars, survived after contracting the West Nile virus in 2012.