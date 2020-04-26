EP Explains That Final Turn – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT – This article contains details of tonight Homeland end of series.

Throwing a Molotov cocktail in its fiery closing minutes, Homeland It reached the end of its eighth season tonight, and Showtime's multi-award winning Emmy spy thriller certainly ended with an unexpected explosion.

With Damien Lewis 'reappearance of Nicholas Brody from past seasons in the opening of the episode "Prisoners of War" to the revelation that Claire Danes' Carrie Mathison was now in Moscow arm in arm with Yevgeny Gromov (Costa Ronin) but was actually sending information Back to the US In the USA, the series co-created by Alex Gansa has taken a complete turn since its debut in 2011 and its own foundations in the world of the War on Terror.

Related story The creator of & # 39; Vida & # 39; Tanya Saracho in the final season of the Latinx series of Game Changer, Love, Legacy & Building It Right

"We wanted to go out in a successful way," Gansa told me about the finale of tonight's series that he crafted and co-wrote with Howard Gordon at the end of his eight-season trip from some of the best TVs that appeared on the small screen. . "Obviously we didn't want to follow in the footsteps of some, you know, to be nameless shows, that fell and stumbled in the end," added the showrunner diplomatically of a final season that was slightly delayed early last year. . “So we really, really tried hard. We discuss. We speak. We tried a lot of different things, and this is ultimately what we came up with. "

With several years to plan how Homeland It would conclude, what they came up with saw Carrie betray and burn her mentor and national security adviser, Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), her incorporated Russian asset, the United States, and almost everyone in her life and in the intelligence community. , more or less.

In a show that has deftly displayed an often minimalist stance for its execution, while removing the complexities of the contemporary Great Game, Homeland He took the stakes as high as possible with an impending nuclear confrontation between the United States and Pakistan over a potential POTUS that kills the Taliban leader and a Cold War recoil by a helicopter flight recorder. Directed by the EP series Lesli Linka Glatter, the finale of the show that saw Danes win two Primetime Emmy Awards, Lewis took home one and Patinkin, Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend, and F. Murray Abraham figuratively took no prisoners with the Former CIA officer Carrie literally tries to kill Saul. Also, as Gansa and I discussed, he left the door open for more or not.

Talking about the legacy of the show based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War, its great admirer of the Oval Office and the current occupant, its protagonists, Danes and Patinkin, the real and fictional Russian interference, finding its end in its beginnings and consequences. September 11, at home due to the coronavirus pandemic Gansa also revealed how the Homeland The ending joined in the long run and why Carrie had to go the other way.

DEADLINE: Let's start right at the end. Carrie is in Moscow. She seems to be playing the role, now, of double-double agent. This is an important twist, and in fact, in many ways, you have a kind of Homeland ending in a book where it all started.

GAIN That was the strategy, no doubt, and almost more important than that, a kind of poetic and pleasant closing, was the idea of ​​slowly trying to repair his relationship with Saúl. In other words, it completely burned Saul's asset, Anna Pomerantseva (Tatyana Mukha). The asset ended up committing suicide. Saul was devastated by that. The effect of everything that happened was that Carrie was able to prevent a war from happening, but the relationship with Saúl was cut off,

In other words, let me be clear, Carrie really betrayed Saul, really betrayed her country, really affected the death of a very important American asset in Moscow. And here is Carrie, in the end, replacing that asset, becoming that asset, herself, and the glimpse of a repaired relationship with Saul is possible, in the end. So that's what we were going for, in the last 15 minutes.

DEADLINE: So is this really the end of the Homeland? Honestly, Carrie and Saul are alive. They are both still doing their jobs. It seems that this could return in the form of another, at any time, which is not unknown in this age of renewed IP.

GAIN Well that's true, but I think what we were thinking about the most was allowing this story to continue in the imagination of our fans. Not to end the story abruptly, but for it to continue and for people to think, OMG, what happens next? Instead of answering that question, just let the hope of it take you through.

DEADLINE: So, after having had several years to draw this conclusion, was this the end of the series you always imagined?

GAIN (Laughs) I honestly don't know. He just wanted me to like each season, not fall on my face. I just wanted to get out alive somehow.

DEADLINE: Television is like The Doors say, Alex, nobody comes out alive.

GAIN (Laughter) No one comes out alive. No one comes out alive, but we wanted to get out of this particular series alive. All we hoped for, in our wildest dreams, was to find some satisfactory conclusion to this 8-year career, and if we get closer to achieving that, I think we can all be really happy. I mean, you know, the amount of anxiety and stress that built up in these last few episodes was just, you know, off the charts. Our expectations were very high.

DEADLINE: The series endings are an almost impossible feat to accomplish as we've all seen it over and over except for the second Newhart series and Six feet below …

GAIN Yes, and we wanted to go out successfully. Obviously we didn't want to follow in the footsteps of some, you know, to be unnamed programs, that fell and stumbled in the end. So we really, really tried hard. We discuss. We speak. We tried a lot of different things, and this is ultimately what we came up with.

DEADLINE: In that and this entire eighth and final season, you literally upped the ante as far as they could go with a weak POTUS per succession, an apparent dueling murder that launched the Afghan peace deal from heaven and the threat of nuclear war with Pakistan. The homeland has always been noted and enjoyed by its, shall we say, factor of prophecy, for lack of a better way of expressing it. I know you always go to Washington and talk to people there, especially in the last few seasons to get an idea of ​​what's in the water. Why did they decide they wanted to go?

GAIN You know, it was about creating a gift that was compelling and interesting to watch. We've had such a capable president on President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel), and such a kind president on President Warner (Beau Bridges) that you know, we were just looking for some good dramatic potential, and an inexperienced guy on President Hayes (Sam Trammell ), which is above his head and is a bit of a weather vane, found us an interesting parallel with the guy we are seeing in the current White House. Obviously, he is not Donald Trump, but he shares some qualities.

DEADLINE: Well, let's talk about the qualities, specifically the qualities of Claire Danes, who despite all her past Emm victories, went to extremely dark places of betrayal, both of Mandy & # 39; s Saul and herself and let's say, the reality also this season. Some things from the next level …

GAIN Truth be told, I thought Claire and Mandy took it to another level.

DEADLINE: Point taken, I apologize. That is a very true thing to say. Yes.

GAIN I just felt that his performances this season left nothing behind. I mean, these two actors were totally committed to every scene they played, to the point of exhaustion. Seriously, you have never seen two people more prepared, braver, willing to go there, in some very difficult circumstances.

Filming in Morocco was not a picnic, and yes, the two simply gave everything they had, so much so that on their last day together, it was very emotional. I mean, it was more than emotional.

2 iconic images … the last day of filming the last shot in an insert car with the shiny #ClaireDanes and the last day in the mixing stage of the incredible and incredible journey that has been@SHO_Homeland. Bittersweet Thankful Extraordinary pic.twitter.com/k5SxdzrMGF – Lesli Linka Glatter (@LeslilinkaG) April 26, 2020

DEADLINE: What do you mean?

GAIN We called their last session together on the show and the next thing you know is that Mandy and Claire look at each other and then hug and cry for 15 minutes, just like the whole team. . It was everyone, everyone who came to this, gave it their all and in the end, we were quite exhausted, emotionally and physically.

DEADLINE: It's been a few months since you finished everything on the show, now at home on orders to stay home right now, how is it for you as viewers see? Homeland Did it come to an end after what has been a very emotional and intense career on both sides of the camera?

GAIN You know, I have to say, we'll have this interview before the end comes out, and I'm honest and insecure about it, honestly. If the answer is good, I will feel relieved and very, very proud, and if the answer is not so good, I will be upset and devastated for a while.

But I do have the true knowledge that we tried as hard as we could. And when he tries as hard as he can, and when he gives it his all to the end, you know, he regrets much less. So, I'm tired, I'm resting a little. I am proud of what we did. I miss the people I worked with on a daily basis like crazy.

DEADLINE: You had the advantage of now when you would finish and almost four years to get there. What did you think it allowed you to contribute, unlike that poor EP that receives a call in the middle of the year that is not being renewed?

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

GAIN Oh God. That would have been terrible. I mean it would have been heartbreaking, because planning something like this at the last minute would have been impossible.

I mean, we knew at the end of Season 5, that we were going to end this at the end of Season 8. So, we really had three long seasons, to figure out where we were going and where we were going to end. above, but that doesn't mean that none of those well-established plans was where we ended up going.

DEADLINE: How?

GAIN We started season 8 convinced that we were going to film and tell a story in Israel, and obviously that didn't work. So, we made some serious adjustments in this last season, and we really weren't decided exactly where we were going to go, and we ended up, until we were breaking Episodes 9 and 10. You know, in the story, where we were always talking about the ending, throughout the season. Where can this lead us? Where can this lead us? Where could this be resolved? So you're always testing limits and discovering, well, if we follow this path, where will that lead us? If we go down this, where will that take us?

So, you know, we were exploring, investigating, and we had the luxury of time to figure it out. That said, you know, the idea of ​​Carrie writing a book didn't come up until 24 hours before filming those scenes. So we were constantly, until the last minute, discovering the story.

DEADLINE: Saul received that delivery and the idea of ​​a memory from Carrie from Moscow, the book was almost pure (Edward) Snowden …

GAIN Yes! I didn't have that idea until Wednesday morning, before filming the scenes, Thursday morning, and our amazing production designer John Kretschmer put that fucking book together, got people to clean up the picture, put that glorious book together, wrote all copies for the cover, the inside cover of the book. So I mean, just amazing, what he did in the allotted time. Amazing.

And do you know what really sold me?

DEADLINE: Than?

GAIN What really sold me was the advanced copy sticker not for sale, in the upper right corner. That was very brilliant. It was so brilliant, it somehow made it a work in progress, too, somehow.

DEADLINE: It's funny that you use that phrase, because "work in progress" is the last thing I would attribute to any part of HomelandThe last season. Since Brody appeared in Carrie's state of mental health and loyalty after being under the captivity of the Russians last season, he has felt so well-crafted. As if you were going to have history, personal and otherwise, repeat yourself to complete the circle …

GAIN Right. Well, the season is really based on two big ideas, and you mentioned one of them, and that's the tactic of putting Carrie in the last episode, last season, in the same shoes that Brody was in, in the very first season. . That idea was born on a bridge in Budapest, at the end of season 7, when we were all standing watching the amazing scene between Claire and Mandy, and suddenly, I was surprised that my gosh, you know, Carrie is really in a very similar to Brody: having been in captivity. Now Carrie, having been in captivity, and there was suddenly insanely poetic justice, having her under suspicion.

DEADLINE: And the second great idea?

GAIN Homeland It has always been a show about how the United States responded to September 11. What we did in the name of keeping ourselves safe, and which of our values ​​they sacrificed, and how the counterterrorism industry you know has affected our daily lives, and how this coexists with our civil liberties. So the second big idea was what if there was another September 11th, and can we dramatize that on this show?

How do we go about creating another 9/11 terrorist event and the United States has learned something from the first time? Thus arose the story of the history of the President's helicopter. We decided on that. So, on those two pillars, the entire season was built.

DEADLINE: Strong but risky places …

GAIN Yes, but also, it is to be faithful to the characters with whom we have spent eight seasons. I mean that was the first command. Don't do anything that doesn't feel out of place, that doesn't feel like something these people we all know so well would do. And that really merges with the second, which was the entire season and, without a doubt, the end of the series, is intended for those fans of the program who have been with us from the beginning.

DEADLINE: Which?

GAIN I mean, all you have to do is look at the first images at the end to understand that. I mean, it's Damian Lewis. It is Nicholas Brody, speaking directly to the camera.

The entire last season, and certainly the last episode, was directed at those people who have been on the show. Those who are there over the years, through their ups and downs, and have invested in these characters, just as much as the people who play them, and the people who write and create them.

I mean, these are our characters in some way, and so, it really was those two things. Being true to the people that we've created and satisfying the fans that have been with us from the beginning, and those were very high bars, you know, and we all get stressed by them as we wrote the last three, or four episodes, How do we honor these people, both in front of the camera and the people who are watching?

DEADLINE: In that tribute, how did Claire and Mandy think about putting the piece together on the other side of the camera, as actors and producers?

GAIN Look, the process has always been extremely collaborative, with these actors, first and foremost.

The conversations that take place, about each script, are exhaustive. I mean, we're on the phone for hours, talking about scenes, about each script, and especially the most important ones. You know, that didn't stop, that process didn't change or alter in any way during the final season. However, we all knew in the back of our brains, where we were going, which was towards the end, and Mandy and Claire had very strong opinions. They inhabit these characters as they have to sell these characters to an audience and in many ways they know these people better than anyone.

You know, Mandy really advocated, as she vehemently advocated for a hopeful ending. I didn't want this to be pessimism. He did not want the world to descend into a nuclear exchange. He was very adamant about it. I really pushed a lot for a hopeful ending of some sort, and I really hope we made it, because I think it was exactly correct.

DEADLINE: Certainly, after Carrie played Yevgeny's pawn and chased Saul for a long time as a Russian asset and then the man himself, seeing Carrie in Moscow next to Yevgeny living a life of luxury just to send information to Saul, that it was a very long game revealed right at the end…

GAIN Well again, that was largely because Mandy really wanted something that didn't depress us even further, in these depressing times. You know, Claire is very intuitive and protective of her character, and she was very concerned with the way Carrie moved through the narrative, and what exactly she was doing, moment to moment, and why she was doing it. I wanted to know things like, in your mind, Alex, does Carrie know she's not going to kill Saul? Are you aware that this is just an awakening? Are you going through these extreme actions because you just want him to tell you the name of the asset, or could you really follow him?

So we had long discussions about exactly what his motivations were, to do this, and then, in the end, too, what is his relationship with Yevgeny? How many genuine feelings are there and how does it feel to betray him while making a life with him? You know, these were all delicate and delicate questions that had to be answered between the writer and the actor, before they could reproduce the scenes and make them work.

So, it was a process full of anxiety, but finally successful, I hope. You know, we built trust, over the eight years, and now we were trying to get the thing home in a way that felt good.

DEADLINE: So, during all those eight seasons, all those consultations with high-level people in DC, all those threads that you joined today, what was the story of Homeland that you could never tell?

GAIN Oh God, it is the history of Israel. That is the story we are trying to tell. We tried to tell that story in Season 4. We tried to tell that story in Season 5. You know, we tried that story in Season 8, and it always beat us.

DEADLINE: Why?

GAIN It is really difficult to place an American intelligence officer at the center of a story that is essentially about Israelis and Arabs. It is very difficult. You know, we couldn't find a way to do it that was realistic, and then, that meant anything, in the end. I mean, it is such a complex and controversial issue, what is happening in that part of the Middle East, and always has been. And we just couldn't get past that story in submission. We couldn't get there, every time he took us to another place.

DEADLINE: How?

GAIN In season 4, he took us to Afghanistan and Pakistan. In season 5, he took us to Berlin, and in the final season, he took us back to Afghanistan. So in all of those areas, somehow, the United States was at the center of history, and an American intelligence officer could take that place, and somehow, in Israel, we just couldn't put it there.

DEADLINE: Over the years, in the places where you put Carrie de Claire, the character's bipolar disorder has come under fire from the show, as have claims by Homeland being Islamophobic, or ignorant and a bit of an ugly American in your focus, looking back now, for better and for worse, what is the lens through which you see those answers?

GAIN The amount of research that went into creating this character and then playing it was truly remarkable. I mean, the number of people we talked to, about bipolar disease, the number of books we read, the number of documentaries we watched, the number of YouTube videos we had seen and Claire had studied, the psychiatrists with whom we've consulted. You know, we did everything possible to represent this disease in all its splendor, because there are unimaginable ups and downs and minima that people who suffer from this go through.

And that opens you up to the questions of why you're showing this, as well as other issues of Islamophobia and racism, and what is the purpose of telling these stories?

On some level, I am able, in my opinion, certainly on the subject of Carrie's mental health, to deflect criticism of our description of bipolarity, because we tried our best, and I know Claire gave it all, to do it right. Frankly, you know, still 90% of the email he receives about his portrait is positive. It's like, thanks for showing what we go through on a daily basis.

DEADLINE: Another positive response received shortly after Homeland President Obama debuted revealing how fanatical the show was. A bit of mental shit, when you look at the way you draw the curtain on DC power games, but also a big thank you, maybe even more so now. What was it like to have those kinds of fans for the show?

GAIN (Laughter) Look, at the time, there couldn't be a better validation of what we were doing, that people at this level of government liked the program, and found it provocative and stimulating. I mean, when I got a phone call from President Obama's Chief of Staff and he said he was on the road, can you give us the episode before taking off on Air Force One? I mean, how many times has that happened in someone's career? It happened in mine, exactly once.

So, there was that, but even more, I have to say that many of the fans of this program work in the intelligence business and work in the government, and work for news organizations. I have always been so curious about your views on the show, do we reflect or reflect reality in a way that made you think, or at least be educated? On the other hand, it is also scary.

You know, you just don't want to be wrong, and you know it, and we did our best not to get it wrong.