Emma Stone dances a storm for charity

The actress from & # 39; La La land & # 39; He's sweating with a Grammy-nominated choreographer on Instagram to raise money for a mental health support charity.

Actress Emma Stone She danced to a sweat on Saturday, April 25, 2020 to raise funds for a mental health support charity.

The "La La Land"star joined the choreographer Ryan Heffington for a virtual #SweatFest exercise for the benefit of Child Mind Institute officials, of which Stone is a board member.

The Instagram Live session was designed to increase donations to help heads of organizations provide free telehealth services and other resources for children and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

During #SweatFest, Stone and Heffington, who garnered Grammy Award nominations for choreography Sia Furler& # 39; Chandelier & # 39; and arcade FireThe music videos for "We Exist" showed her movements to songs like Jax Jones"" Housework "and"Grease"hit" You are the one I want ", at the end of which the actress gasped.

"Thank you so much for inviting me," he said out loud to Heffington when the event, based on the classes he normally conducts at his Los Angeles dance studio, came to an end.

Wiping the sweat off his forehead, Stone added, "Oh gosh, wow!"

Then she explained to Heffington why she felt the need to highlight the services provided through the Child Mind Institute while isolated: "They just need our support right now because, like you, this class (Sweat Fest) that I've been in love with " for quite some time …, you are helping people take care of their mental and physical health, therefore, while we all take care of our physical health and stay home and try to support essential workers, sometimes we need a little of extra support with mental health … so it's a very important time. "

Fans interested in reviewing the class can revisit the session here.