El Paso shooting victim Walmart dies of injuries, death toll now 23 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A hospital official says a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack on Latinos at an El Paso Walmart died after months in the hospital.

Guillermo "Memo,quot; Garcia was raising funds for his daughter's soccer team in front of the Walmart when he was shot by Allen native Patrick Crusius nine months ago.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

His death increases the number of victims of the attack to 23. García survives his family, including his wife Jessica, who escaped the attack after being shot in the leg.

Twenty-one-year-old Crusius remains incarcerated and awaits trial. State prosecutors charged him with murder and are pursuing the death penalty. Federal prosecutors charged him with hate crimes.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)