Drought predictions in the west are dire (04/26/20) – Up News Info

Drought predictions in the West are terrible

Re: "Study: Megadrought is worse in the modern era,quot;, news from April 20

Science continues to surface! We cannot continue to deny the obvious. Human beings have impacted and accelerated climate change. We need to immediately reduce our carbon emissions and we must all come together to do it.

We are experiencing an unprecedented crisis. There are key learnings from this pandemic. Preparation and a unified front can be beneficial in preparing for the unknown. I hope that our federal government will take serious measures.

Alexx Hoholik, Parker

It appears that four or five times a year The Post publishes a front-page article with dire predictions of future catastrophes for the Colorado snowpack. It doesn't matter that every year, except one in the last 5 years, we had a normal or above normal snow cover, somehow there will always be a long drought just around the corner. In fact, this year, Lake Mead's water level is expected to rise by more than 20 feet. Mainly due to the reduced use of Las Vegas, but also to the high snow cover of the Colorado Basin.

I know you don't confuse climate with climate, but there is no point in subjecting ourselves to this constant barrage of similar cover articles that are based on complex computer models with associated uncertainties (some big ones) when there are so many other more well-founded critical issues.

Bill turner dawn

The drought prediction study results emphasize more uncertainty for the water and agriculture industries.

We can act in a fraction of the time to expand the water resources infrastructure for our western producers. We can eliminate 40% of current carbon emissions within 12 years if we support the efforts of our representatives in economic solutions to climate change such as the Energy Innovation Law and Carbon Dividend.

We can better protect the value of infrastructure investments by asking our Congressional leaders to support revenue-neutral economic policy solutions to address the sources of climate change and the resulting unstable layer of snow we rely on to forecast drought and adapt to it.

Solutions for transitioning from sources of climate change will also protect the water supply on which we depend for the agricultural sector.

Mike Dirks, Denver

Completing critically important census forms

The completion of the US Census. USA Today is critical because this count affects federal program funds for the next 10 years.

Thank you for your article on the US Census FAQ. USA From 2020. We want to specifically answer the question "who is counted?" stressing that all household members should be counted, regardless of age.

As a physician caring for children, I recognize the importance of every child being counted to secure the necessary government funds for programs that benefit children and families.

This census determines the allocation of $ 1.5 billion to fund programs such as Head Start, Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, many of which directly affect the patients I serve in Denver.

Regardless of citizenship status or language differences, it is important that each household complete this survey with confidence, knowing that their information will be kept confidential.

Bottom line: Each household must complete the census before it closes on July 31, 2020, and urge others to do the same.

This will ensure that the resources we have are appropriately allocated and continue to benefit future generations for years to come.

Erin McGonagle, Denver

Response to Brauchler's column on shutdown

Re: "Closing some businesses in Colorado is arbitrary,quot;, April 19 column

I read George Brauchler's column with great interest wondering how he would talk about saving lives instead of opening businesses too soon. He wanted to know what he would say about the importance of testing for COVID-19 before opening all of these businesses.

I guess it shouldn't surprise me that he didn't say anything. Apparently, he and President Donald Trump are so smart that they can detect someone with the virus without even trying it. My nephew in the California Bay area is the first to respond (paramedic) and he, along with others, tested positive for COVID-19. He had no symptoms, but with the tests, he probably saved many lives by quarantining.

His latest tests after enough time in quarantine are negative, so he is returning to save other lives without being a threat to them.

Going back to work is important, but we must be smart about it. Unfortunately, it is the opinion of this 78 year old, that unless he has a life insurance policy, he will not be able to support his family if he is dead. Brauchler is arbitrary if he thinks otherwise.

Wayne Wathen, Highlands Ranch

I was pleasantly surprised to read George Brauchler's column. I would like to add another example of arbitrary and harmful decisions / closings. CDPHE's closure of chiropractic services shows its bias against non-physician physicians.

Chiropractors are medical professionals (doctors) who provide critical care to their patients.

I am sure there are many chiropractic patients like me who are experiencing increased levels of pain and difficulty moving due to this decision.

Their offices are as capable of following sanitary guidelines as any other, and probably more. It is obvious that the decision maker that included them as non-essential has never requested their services.

Barry Georgopulos, Denver

Representative Neville should commit to a higher standard

In these extraordinary times caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is not irrational to expect the best from our elected representatives.

Too often, however, at all levels of government, we find the opposite. A local example is that of Representative Patrick Neville, minority leader of the Douglas County House of Colorado.

Many will recall that Neville recently referred to Governor Jared Polis's stay-at-home order as "gestapo mentality." History reminds us that the gestapo was the Nazi secret state police, largely responsible for eliminating opposition to the Nazis in Germany.

Many groups, including Jews, intellectuals and gays, were arrested by the gestapo and then disappeared in concentration camps. For Neville to try to link the Gestapo to a Jew, the gay governor is relentlessly callous and well below what we should expect from an elected official.

To be fair, Neville said he may not have chosen his words carefully. However, he did not apologize to Polis.

Neville has served in the Colorado House of Representatives since 2015. He has experience but it seems he needs to be educated in the elements of his relationship with citizens.

You must understand your obligation of integrity, fairness and responsibility. Today, perhaps more than ever, he and others must abandon the search for personal power and act without principles, and commit to work towards harmony and the achievement of the common good.

Ron Schukar, Roxborough

Bias to protect Democrats

Re: "What to do with the Tara Reade indictment against Joe Biden?" April 29 column

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg's column defends an accusation of Joe Biden's sexual misconduct attacking her accuser's story.

Goldberg has a history of defending Democrats accused of sexual misconduct while trying to destroy Republicans. She criticized Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh during his nomination process, but defended Democratic Senator Al Franken.

Goldberg openly attacks Republicans and supports Democrats, so his partisanship makes his views worthless.

Stephen H. Cohn, Northglenn

Biden should leave

Re: "Biden was not my first choice, but I will vote for him,quot;, April 19 column

Actually Ian Silverii, Biden was your last choice.

He is the last one standing. It shouldn't be, but it is. I hope that now or before the convention someone will step in and convince him to voluntarily drop out of the race. That being said, I am horrified that no one in his family, the DNC, or his former associates have stood up and done the right thing and pulled him out of the race with grace and kindness.

He has had a good career and he and his family can be proud. Leave it there.

Look, I'm a supporter of Donald Trump and I don't care about most Democrats, but you dishonor him. Do the right thing. You owe it to him.

Kirk Jamison, Centenary

The state must appeal

Re: "Citing a pandemic, the judge puts the candidate with very few signatures on the ballot,quot;, news from April 23

District Judge Christopher J. Baumann took 28 pages of opinion to conclude that the existing election law requiring the filing of 10,500 signatures to qualify for a position in the upcoming US Senate vote. USA It is not the law.

In rewarding Michelle Ferrigno Warren's claim of entitlement based on her 5,383 qualified signatures, the ballot shall include two additional applicants who also did not meet the legal standard. The fact that another candidate has reached the signature threshold demonstrates that the standard is and was achievable for a well-supported and active candidate. Prove that viability is the goal of the law!

Hopefully, our secretary of state will appeal this "feel good,quot; decision. After all, every judge in Colorado takes an oath to uphold the laws; it is not an oath to re-legislate the laws to comply with what he or she feels about an issue.

Peter Ehrlich, Denver

