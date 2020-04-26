Driver drowns after car strays from boat launch in Suisun city

CITY OF SUISUN (Up News Info SF) – A man died when his car sank after falling into the water in a boat launch in the city of Suisun on Saturday night, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

The Suisun City Fire Department said witnesses told them they saw the car being driven by the launch of the boat at high speed.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The fire department said reports of the vehicle in the water arrived around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday night. The car was pulled out of the water at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office, and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not revealed until Sunday afternoon.