Drive-By Birthday Celebration Held in Lakewood for World War II Veteran Turning 105 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A World War II veteran turned 105 with good wishes from across the country.

Lt. Col. Sam Sachs canceled his birthday party due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after posting a video on YouTube asking for cards, he was still able to celebrate in a big way.

Sachs received at least 6,200 cards and even received a letter from President Donald Trump.

People stopped at their Lakewood home in their cars on Sunday for a nearly hour-long parade, following physical distancing guidelines, to help him turn 105.

There was also a fire truck, military vehicles, and an aerial appearance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Helicopter.

"It's a wonderful feeling, yes, really," said Sachs. "Emotions run so high. There simply is nothing better than this. It’s just amazing. This is a dream."

Sachs served in the 325th Glider Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division and was later part of efforts to liberate a concentration camp in Germany.

In addition to the celebrations in Lakewood, the mayor of his hometown of Grand Forks, North Dakota, also proclaimed the day in his honor.

He is also expected to receive the proclamations from Lakewood Mayor Todd Rogers and other Southern California politicians.

