Dozens of gay men are expelled in Morocco while photos are released online

And he is known to despise L.G.B.T.Q. people who do not disclose their sexual orientation.

Yassine, 22, said he was initially delighted to be chosen to go live on Instagram with Ms. Moussa. But what felt like an honor quickly turned to shame and shock when Ms. Moussa forced him to admit that he was gay and threatened to post revealing photos showing him with another gay man. It is unclear how he obtained the photos.