Dozens of gay men are expelled in Morocco while photos are released online

PARIS – At least 50 to 100 gay men have been expelled in Morocco in the past two weeks, human rights activists say, after the men were identified in location-based meeting apps while taking refuge in their homes amid of a coronavirus block.
In at least three cases, the men were kicked out of their homes, L.G.B.T.Q. activists said. In interviews, many others in the country said they had been blackmailed and threatened, and thousands fear their photos will be released on social media.
"Here I am awaiting my death sentence," said a young man whose photos were leaked online and who spoke anonymously for fear of being attacked. "I am frustrated and scared."
In Morocco, a North African kingdom where homosexuality and sex outside of marriage are crimes, gay people are painfully used to feelings of danger and rejection, and many keep their sexual identities secret.
Now its coverage has been revealed in a way that would be criminal in most Western societies, rights advocates say. However, they have no legal recourse.
"Forcibly evicting people is not just an obvious violation of their right to privacy," said Ahmed Benchemsi, communications director for Human Rights Watch's division for the Middle East and North Africa. "When you engage in hate speech and call for violence based on sexual orientation, it is also a crime."
"A legal system respectful of universal rights would allow victims to press charges," he said. "But in Morocco, same-sex behavior is also criminalized, so victims could be caught in a tragic capture situation. 22,quot;
What makes this episode particularly painful, gay leaders say, is that it was triggered by someone who had also been targeted.
On April 13, a Moroccan transgender Instagram personality based in Istanbul, Naoufal Moussa or Sofía Talouni, was insulted for her sexual orientation. In a fit of anger, he released a video full of profanity that encourages women to download location-based meeting apps, sites like apps like Grindr and Planet Romeo, which are generally used by gay men.
In later videos, he said his goal was to reveal the hypocrisy of Moroccan society by showing his attackers how many gay men lived in his neighborhood, perhaps even in their own homes.
Many people followed Ms. Moussa's lead and created fake accounts in the apps to collect photos of gay men, which they then posted on private and public Facebook pages, triggering the homophobic attacks.
The attacks sparked a storm of criticism, from both Ms. Moussa and Morocco's discriminatory laws.
Adam Eli, founder of the New York-based group of activists Voices4, worked in coordination with Moroccan L.G.B.T.Q. human rights activists to remove Ms. Moussa's Instagram account.
"For now the account has been suspended and a new one has already appeared," he said. “We did not solve the problem of queer phobia in Morocco. However, we show a group of queer youth, scared and quarantined, who are not alone, who have the strength of the international queer community behind them. ”
A Facebook spokesperson, owner of Instagram, confirmed that Ms. Moussa's account had been suspended. "We do not allow people to be members of the L.G.B.T.Q. + community because it puts them at risk," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "We disabled Naoufal Moussa's accounts on Facebook and Instagram, and we are taking proactive steps to find and remove other content like this."
What seems to have upset Ms. Moussa was an evening conversation with a little-known Instagram user, who in an interview asked to be identified only as Yassine, for fear of his safety.
Moussa has achieved some fame in recent months, using his platform to speak rudely about sex and to entertain his followers in an insolent and confrontational manner in vulgar Moroccan Arabic. That has made her an object of fascination and horror for her more than half a million followers.
And he is known to despise L.G.B.T.Q. people who do not disclose their sexual orientation.
Yassine, 22, said he was initially delighted to be chosen to go live on Instagram with Ms. Moussa. But what felt like an honor quickly turned to shame and shock when Ms. Moussa forced him to admit that he was gay and threatened to post revealing photos showing him with another gay man. It is unclear how he obtained the photos.
"I was shocked and then very scared," said Yassine. "She destroyed my life."
Since then he has been forced to move out of a family member's home and use his savings to rent a small apartment in Tangier.
"Everyone is sending the video and saying bad things about me," he said. "My mom is also very sad. She doesn't talk to me anymore. My friends at the gym, friends I went to school with, they all blocked me."
Many of those who saw Yassine's departure were outraged and attacked Moussa, marking her Instagram account. It was then that he became angry and suggested downloading gay meeting apps, sparking anti-gay violence.
"My love life in Morocco was somehow okay as long as my partner and I were super discreet and cautious," said a gay man who asked to be identified only by his initials, NA, and says his family has not seen the Photos. . He has been staying with his grandmother and waiting in fear for something bad to happen.
"This is a great and bitter Moroccan comedy," he said, adding about the pandemic that is exacerbating the situation: "Corona reveals a little more every day how the weakest on Earth are even weaker and more marginalized than we thought. " It's sad. It's tragic. It's disgusting. "
Morocco's interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
The departure episode is believed by many to destroy the fragile balance that the country's clandestine gay culture has painstakingly built over the years, worsened further in a time of uncertainty and economic hardship. But they have some support at home.
Nadia Bezad, president of the Pan-African Organization to Fight AIDS, said that while Morocco's laws are unlikely to change, her health ministry encourages associations like her own to help vulnerable populations, including gay people .
"They can come to us without any danger or apprehension," he said. "The reality is that they are tolerated but are expected to remain invisible."