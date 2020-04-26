Donald Trump calls "fake news journalists,quot; who received a "Noble,quot; award for Russian history and social media teases him again.

The current president has once again said something that led fans to laugh at him on social media! This time, Donald Trump mixed two huge but very different prizes: the Pulitzer and the Nobel Prize!

This occurs after he suggested, not too long ago, that people should inject household disinfectants, such as bleach, into their bodies to kill COVID-19, after hearing how efficient they can be in killing the virus from surfaces.

This time, he not only mixed the two prestigious awards but also misspelled the name.

It all started with a series of Twitter posts in which POTUS urged the journalists who won "Noble Prizes,quot; for their work on the stories about their alleged involvement in Russia to go ahead and return the trophies.

Of course, as you can see, he misspelled the name of the "Nobel Prize,quot;, but obviously he also mistaken it for something a journalist could win, since there is no Nobel prize for journalism.

People who reacted to his new mistake on social media pointed out that Donald was probably referring to the Pulitzer Prize, as they also reward journalists.

And indeed, the Washington Post and New York Times reporters have received Pulitzer Prizes for their research on Russia's involvement in the Donald Trump elections.

& # 39; When all the & # 39; Reporters & # 39; who have received Noble Prizes for their work in Russia, Russia, Russia, just to show that they are totally wrong (and in fact it was the other party who committed the crimes), will turn back to their loved ones & # 39; Nobles & # 39; so they can be delivered. … to the REAL REPORTERS and JOURNALISTS who got it right, "Trump began his tirade.

He also continued to tweet that: ‘I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee demand that the prizes be returned, especially since they were subject to fraud? Reporters and Lamestream Media always knew the truth. He also added that "lawsuits,quot; must be filed against "fake news organizations."



