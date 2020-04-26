Disney World Hosts Iconic Fireworks Show Amid Blockade Online

Disney world

The heads of the Disney Parks have decided to broadcast the Happily Ever After fireworks show so that families around the world can enjoy themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

The heads of Disney Parks are bringing the magic of favorite attractions to people's homes with a new recording of one of their iconic fireworks.

While Walt Disney World is closed indefinitely and it's unclear when the parks will reopen, fans can now enjoy one of the attraction's most beloved shows in their own homes every night.

Theme park bosses have put a professionally filmed version of the Happily Ever After fireworks show on YouTube and other social platforms for fans around the world to watch.

"Fill the skies above your house with a little pixie dust. With a little modern magic we will take you to the best seat in the house, right in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort. See how the castle you know becomes a canvas for the stories of some of your favorite characters. And just like the stories of our characters, things will be happy forever! "The company bosses said in a statement.

The clip is part of the #DisneyMagicMoments campaign, which aims to bring the magic of theme parks to fans at home in the midst of the coronavirus crash period.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Swiss bank UBS told clients that Disney parks will likely wait until January 1, 2021 to reopen North American attractions, explaining that "the lingering effects of the outbreak … will dramatically reduce the profitability of these businesses even after they have reopened until a vaccine is widely available. "