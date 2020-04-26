Diddy reveals 'Verzuz' rap battle plans with Dr. Dre and the social networks are so ready!

During an IG Live conversation with Fat Joe yesterday, Diddy sparked a possible rap battle with none other than Dr. Dre! As you can imagine, fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm and turned to their social media platforms to get excited.

Diddy confirmed that he and Dr. Dre have been "talking,quot; about having maybe over and over again in the new rap battle series "Verzuz,quot; by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland!

Obviously that would be epic and people were scared to hear about the possibility!

According to Diddy, that is very likely to happen!

When Fat Joe asked about a rap battle between the two hip-hop giants, Diddy did not hesitate to confirm that "we are definitely talking about it."

Joe couldn't contain his enthusiasm either, exaggerating things saying, ‘You heard it here. You heard it here on the show. "

The rapper jokingly compared Joe to Oprah, as he had generously spilled some important news!

‘Joe-prah! Breaking news, Joe-prah! ", Scream.

As for the fans, it didn't take long for them to freak out online, obviously expecting such a legendary rap battle.

Here are some of his reactions: "The east coast vs. the west coast." / "This is going to be good !!!!" / "Dr. Dre to the end." / "East coast rap was better back then,quot; I'm with Diddy … "

As it seems, both rappers have their respective supporters on this, especially since they represent the different shores, but at the end of the day, most fans were super excited to witness the versus regardless of which rapper would win or not.

After all, this would be a once in a lifetime opportunity for many!

At this time, there is no official confirmation that the rap battle will take place, but if so, surely many viewers will tune in!



