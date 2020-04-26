Diddy builds a memorial for Kim Porter at his home

WENN

During an Instagram Live session with Fat Joe, the rapper & # 39; ll & # 39; ll Be Missing You & # 39; He also urges playboys not to play like him when they ever find 'that'.

Kim Porter's death clearly hits Sean "P Diddy"She combed so hard that he wants to honor her in every way possible. During a recent joint Instagram Live session with Fat Joe, the hip-hop magnate revealed that he had built a monument to honor his ex-girlfriend at his home.

After talking for a while, Diddy decided to take his fellow rapper and other viewers "for a little walk, show him around, and show him the monument I built for him." As the rapper "I'm going to miss you" walked through his backyard, he shared a message with people who love to change partners quickly.

"To all the playboys," he said. "When you find that one, don't play with it. Because they are rare. You know what I mean? It's weird. Someone who understands you will be there for you unconditionally." Admitting to regret her life choices, Diddy added, "I feel like she was the one for me, and you know, I played around a bit. [God] changed me as a man and I can appreciate love."

He then revealed the monument, which is the curved statue of a woman, which he built for her before her death.

<br />

Kim tragically passed away in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia. Since then, Diddy has often used his social media account to honor the deceased model. For example, in January, she paid tribute to her baby mom by urging men to "appreciate" the special women in their lives. "If you have a good woman, let me know," she wrote next to a photo of Kim rocking in an orange dress while smiling so cheerfully. "Tell him as soon as you can. Make sure he knows it. Make sure he feels it."

The spitter from "Last Night" went on to add: "HONOR HER. TAKE HER. Because the specials are RARE and FEW. And everyone doesn't have a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY! RIGHT NOW!" ! Diddy concluded his heartfelt message by declaring that he would "honor" Kim forever.