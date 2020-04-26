Did Mike Tyson buy his Joe Exotic Tigers?

Mike Tyson Image: Getty Mike Tyson

I still have to look Tiger king on Netflix because I'm notoriously late for the game when it comes to things I should be watching on TV. Usually my body and spirit will decide it's time for me to finally dive into something about two to three months after everyone has stopped talking about it and as such I can't seem to see them. Tiger king until 2025.

Based on my liminal understanding of the program, which has gained most of my knowledge from the Internet, it is a man named Exotic Joe, who sold tigers and allegedly tried to kill a woman named Carole Baskin who, according to a TikTok dance, allegedly killed her husband.

Because it is 2020 and there are no rules anymore, Mike Tyson has now entered the Tiger king speech, having said the Daily mail that he could have bought the three tigers he owned in the 90s from Joe Exotic, because of course he would have.

It could have been, maybe where I got my cats I could have gotten their cats from Joe. But I do not know. If you are in the world of exotic animals, you are aware of it.

That information alone would be weird enough to fill my cup today, but it looks like my cup will actually collapse because Tyson also made a very interesting comment about Exotic's potential for psychic mind control.

People always say that these people are trash. But these are amazing people with what they can do with their resourceful minds and control over other people's minds. These guys are born leaders.

G / O Media may receive a commission Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Again, I don't know exactly the details of Joe Exotic's story but, one, I feel like I would have heard by now that he had the ability to control other people's minds, and two, I have a feeling that he may not have gone to prison. if that was the case. Not to question Tyson's judgment here, but yes, I'm actually going to go ahead and question Tyson's judgment here. Especially after he continued talking about his own tigers with Fat Joe on Instagram live.

I was stupid. There is no way you can tame these cats 100 percent … There is no way that will happen. They will kill you by accident, especially when you play hard with them, you are hitting them. They get excited, they hit you back and you're dead. I am happy that I was educated. I was making the wrong mistake. I shouldn't have had them in my house, believing they were tamed. I was wrong.

I'm glad Mike Tyson has finally realized that you definitely shouldn't hit tigers, nor should you have them in your house, but it's a bit surprising that this information has had to be learned and hasn't been so obvious since beginning. . Furthermore, it appears that the information came at a considerable cost to both Tyson and a woman who broke into her tiger's room.

Someone jumped on my fence where the tiger was and started playing with the tiger. The tiger did not know the lady, so it was a serious accident. She jumped onto the property where the tiger was.

Apparently, Tyson's tiger ruined the woman's hand and Tyson ended up paying her $ 250,000.

I'm just shooting from the hip here, but maybe, just maybe, everyone should stop playing with giant jungle cats. Is it one of my biggest dreams to befriend a lion and eventually become inseparable companions? Of course it is. Am I ever going to try to make that dream come true? Of course not, because, unfortunately, I know better. And also because, unlike Tyson, I have no idea where to start trying to buy one. [Page six]

Conservative girls are fighting!

Then Meghan McCain saying Andy Cohen in Watch what happens live that she thought was "very, very unfortunate and dangerous" that Elisabeth Hasselbeck commented on The view Saying he felt like he could pray to Covid-19, Hasselbeck posted a response on Instagram telling Meghan to keep him cute or to basically silence him.

In the video, Hasselbeck has her son, somewhere off-camera, answer questions that are apparently meant to reassure viewers that his family has been practicing social estrangement. and Praying, what Hassebeck reminds us of is, and always will be, his first line of defense. Why I needed to drag your son into this is beyond me, but here we are.

First See the co-host thought that the current occupant of the conservative seat was throwing "social darts" at him after McCain said he didn't feel the need to co-host with Hasselbeck again in the future, and maybe he was. Not to support Meghan McCain here, but if that means we don't have to put up with Hasselbecks' particularly bizarre way of evangelizing the right on national television, then watch Meghan, I suppose. [Page six]