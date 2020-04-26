Journalists at the Denver Post joined colleagues from more than 40 news organizations across Colorado in a collaborative effort, COVID dailies Colorado: a day in the pandemic. The project's goal: to describe life on April 16 to show how much has changed in such a short time as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is one of the vignettes from Up News Info. Read the full collaboration here.

9:10 a.m.: Denver City and County Building

Speaking in a basement room of a mostly quiet city and county building, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told a dozen employees of the Emergency Operations Center gathered before him and others who watched online that citizens need the security that only they can provide.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Hancock's days are full of meetings. Questions and concerns accumulate with each one.

More residents ignore the stay-at-home order that he put into effect until the end of April to control the spread of the virus. How can Denver relieve restrictions equitably? Will companies suffer more if they open at half their capacity? Should there be a curfew?

The city government, like public agencies across Colorado, faces a serious loss of tax revenue from virus closures and possible employee licenses and other steps.

"In every challenge, people are looking for that group of people who are going to stand up and fight on their behalf," Hancock said. "We are the people. We are the people."